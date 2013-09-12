Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Dieters in Houston and across the United States have created many different excuses for not following through on their plans to eliminate excess and embarrassing body fat. But, perhaps the most common excuses involve the lack of time, energy or money it takes to travel to a weight loss clinic to speak with a health care professional or pick up their best diet pills. Fortunately, when developing their hCG diet plans, Diet Doc took these issues into consideration and designed a program that is initiated and monitored completely through Telemedicine. They found that this form of treatment offered clients access to the best diet pills and physicians without having to spend time or money traveling to a local weight loss clinic.



Once patients decide to begin reducing their body fat content with Diet Doc’s best diet pills and healthy meal plans, they only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with a Diet Doc physician. While the questionnaire is extensive, it provides the physician with a comprehensive medical history for the patient so that they can easily address any underlying health issues that can be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting the loss of body fat. The client’s initial physician consultation will take place either over the phone or the internet, completely in the privacy of the patient’s own home. And, during this consultation, the patient will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s best diet pills that will increase the rate that the patient sees body fat melting away.



One of Diet Doc’s best diet pills that has become widely popular among clients is saffron extract, which has been referred to as a breakthrough in best diet pills because the saffron extract curbs the appetite and works on emotional eating. The research about saffron extract concluded that patients quickly experience a decrease in the frequency of feeling hungry resulting in a reduction in body fat and the promotion of a healthier lifestyle. Diet Doc understands that many of their Houston clients do not have the time it takes to travel to a weight loss clinic or pharmacy and have made their best diet pills available for shipment directly to the patient’s front door.



Diet Doc also offers a variety of other diet pills and supplements that have been produced in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. Diet Doc is dedicated to providing their clients with the most comfortable transition to a healthier figure without having to visit a fast weight loss clinic. Their supplements include electrolyte replacements and body fat burning treatments that eliminate cravings, fatigue and weakness while encouraging the patient’s body to burn body fat rapidly and effectively.



As Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management, they are a testament to showing that patients do not require a weight loss clinic to successfully reach their weight management goals. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of clients reported fast and easy fat loss without negative side effects, harmful consequences or having to travel to a weight loss clinic for treatment.



Diet Doc Contact Information



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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