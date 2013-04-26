Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Anyone who has ever gone to a walk-in weight loss clinic has surely felt the discomforting feeling of potential ridicule. While obesity is a certified disease in America, it still carries with it certain incorrect and uncomfortable stigmas. Diet Doc feels that patients should not have to suffer the humility of seeking out a walk-in clinic to assist with weight loss, often times opening themselves up for possible ridicule or simply uncomfortable feelings of unease. With patient self-esteem in mind the company has taken the embarrassment out of seeking help for weight loss by offering its prescription hCG diet to patients nationwide in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. The company offers proven medically supervised hCG diet plans to anyone across the country, without the emotional discomfort or tediousness of a walk-in weight loss clinic.



With a new medical system called Telemedicine, potential patients can reach out to skilled physicians for assistance with non-emergency medical aid, allowing them to consult with the most qualified experts without regard to geographic location. Now patients seeking reprieve from embarrassing in-house doctor visits can receive world class medical assistance from the comfort and privacy of their own home. The system is as simple as a telephone call or Skype chat. Interested patients can contact Diet Doc via email or telephone to begin treatment immediately. After an intuitive health questionnaire is completed, the patient can schedule a simple doctor consultation wherein a Diet Doc physician will review the results with the patient. These procedures are simple, yet powerful, and can identify underlying causes of weight gain.



After initial doctor consultation, each patient is prescribed a results-based nutrition plan, designed to work in unison with their body to produce the best results. All prescription medication is then express shipped directly to the patient’s door. Progress is routinely monitored with weekly telephone calls. Every patient receives walk-in clinic level service, yet from the privacy of their own home. With the Diet Doc hCG diet plan, anyone who is struggling with excess weight, yet too embarrassed to seek help locally can receive the service that has helped over 40,000 patients nationwide achieve their perfect body without ever exposing themselves to emotional distress, potential embarrassment, or being beholden to a doctor’s schedule.



The Diet Doc hCG diet offers all patients the ability to shed unhealthy extra weight, regardless of location. The company’s expert weight loss staff, including physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and coaches are at the end of a telephone to lend assistance or even encouragement 6 days out of the week. Once patients reach their ideal weight, Diet Doc continues to offer unlimited support and consultations for up to a year, for free.



Those who may be too embarrassed of their struggle with obesity no longer have to endure the discomfiture that accompanies resorting to a walk-in weight loss clinic. Diet Doc realizes the shame that often accompanies the struggle with obesity and treats each patient discreetly and courteously. Since the Diet Doc hCG diet can be completely undertaken from the privacy and comfort of each patient’s home, both cost and unwarranted embarrassment are minimized. The company individualizes payment plans for those who desperately want and need to lose weight, but may be putting it off due to cost. With Telemedicine, Diet Doc delivers the nation’s most successful hCG diet plans to those who need them the most, surpassing walk-in weight loss clinics in quality, cost, and results, while fostering feelings of well-being by allowing patient’s to avoid potentially embarrassing public scrutiny.



