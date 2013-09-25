Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Diet Doc understands that many of their patients in the Dallas area may not have the time or money needed to travel to a weight loss clinic in order to consult with a weight management expert and begin a high protein diet with hCG drops. Taking this principle into consideration, Diet Doc created their high protein diet plans, including their hCG drops, tablets and injections, with the intention of making fat loss accessible to all people in Dallas without requiring a weight loss clinic visit. Because of their widespread availability, and their fast and effective fat loss results, Diet Doc programs have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management with some patients losing up to almost a pound of unwanted, embarrassing fat per day.



People in Dallas who are tired of seeing a return of the weight they were able to lose often turn to hCG diet plans" href="http://www.sfgate.com/business/press-releases/article/Diet-Doc-Weight-Loss-Plans-Now-Makes-Choosing-4746535.php">Diet Doc’s high protein hCG diet plans for a permanent, effective solution. Once deciding to begin, patients only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. Patients are able to speak with a physician, without having to travel to a fast weight loss clinic, and will discuss any underlying health issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting weight loss. Even after traveling to a weight loss clinic, many patients trying fad diets find that they are unable to keep weight off because health issues, like internal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs, have not been addressed as part of their program. Diet Doc understands that the solution to lasting fat loss requires attention to these issues and addresses them immediately.



Patients will work closely with a certified nutritionist to design a high protein diet around personal needs including age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. These services are also available to Diet Doc patients without requiring a visit to a weight loss clinic and can be scheduled at the patient’s convenience over the phone or the internet. And, because consuming a high protein diet without unhealthy carbohydrates will eliminate a main source of energy, the patient will begin burning stored fat for energy instead and will see that fat melting away from their hips, thighs and stomach.



In order to provide patients with faster results, many Diet Doc patients also utilize naturally powerful hCG drops, tablets and injections to target stored fat and control the appetite. These hCG drops, tablets and injections work seamlessly with a high protein diet to eliminate fat along with any negative side effects commonly seen with a reduction in caloric intake and are offered to clients without visiting a weight loss clinic. While reducing calories could cause cravings, fatigue or weakness, Diet Doc’s hCG drops, tablets and injections are able to control hunger and have been enhanced with vitamins to increase energy levels throughout the day. And, patients can order their hCG drops over the phone or the internet and have them shipped directly to their front door.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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