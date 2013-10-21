Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- While many dieters in Houston are eager to lose weight fast, most people are embarrassed about seeking help or having to visit with a doctor face-to-face at a weight loss clinic. Some people in Houston have even tried to lose weight fast on their own, without the help of weight management professionals at weight loss clinics, by following low fat food recipes. Once these dieters begin realizing that their self-help efforts are not allowing them to see the results that they desire, many will then seek out help from the fat loss experts. Diet Doc programs have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight control because of their exclusive fat burning food recipes and prescription hormone diet treatments that can be utilized in the privacy of the patients own home, without having to suffer through visits at a local fast weight loss clinic.



After patients decide to lose weight fast with a personalized Diet Doc program, they only need to complete a confidential online health questionnaire and schedule an appointment with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. Because the Diet Doc team is committed to respecting each patient’s time and privacy, this consultation, and each consultation following, will take place in the patient’s home or office and does not require travelling to a weight loss clinic for assistance. This private approach to weight loss support is something that most other prescription hormone diet programs have failed to consider and is what makes Diet Doc plans stand out among them.



During their initial consultation, physicians will discuss underlying health or medical issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting the patient from being able to lose weight fast. These issues, and other behavioral issues, can be addressed with a healthy meal and snack plan complimented by Diet Doc’s specially formulated prescription hormone diet treatments. Patients will work closely with Diet Doc nutritionists to create low fat food recipes that taste delicious while encouraging the body to burn stored fat for fuel. And, to help patients learn which foods are low in fat and calories, and will be appropriate for their diet plans, each will receive a Diet Doc cookbook with over fifty pages of healthy food recipes that will help them lose weight fast.



Being able to lose weight fast by following low calorie food recipes alone can be challenging; therefore, Diet Doc enhances their food recipes with prescription hormone diet treatments for nearly immediate fat loss results. Patients are able to order their treatments during their phone or internet consultations and will not have to travel to a weight loss clinic in order to begin to lose weight fast. And, because these treatments act as an appetite suppressant while also flushing excess fat from the patient’s body, some patients have been able to lose up to almost a pound of fat per day. These fast and easy results are achieved only by following Diet Doc’s effective protocol, not by visiting weight loss clinics or struggling through the ups and downs of weight gain.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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