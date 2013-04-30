Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Those who suffer from obesity oftentimes experience weight-related stigma and discrimination leading to feelings of low self-esteem, low self-worth and guilt. The relationship between obesity and depression can become a vicious cycle with depression leading to poor dietary behaviors and the consumption of more fatty and sugary comfort foods. Also, a multitude of unsuccessful diet attempts can often lead one to blame themselves for lack of self control, these feelings in turn leading to depression.



Diet Doc offers a new advanced medical weight loss solution, providing individual hCG hCG diet plans that are compatible with each patient's nutritional, dietary and lifestyle needs capable of breaking the yo-yo dieting cycle and restoring self-esteem with actual results. Benefiting from decades of scientific fast weight loss research, Diet Doc has modified and modernized the original 1950s hCG diet, allowing dieters to lose up to one pound per day. When pure prescription hCG is combined with tailor made, nutritionist-designed diet plans, the hypothalamus is stimulated, triggering and releasing years of stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream. Because the diet plans are typically low in carbohydrates, the body will burn the trapped fat instead of muscle mass when energy is required. Dieters are reporting the loss of pounds and inches in the hips, thighs, underarms and belly, typically the most stubborn areas, with no side effects of hunger or cravings. By reformulating prescription hCG to include energy boosting Vitamin B12, dieters are also avoiding the feelings of sluggishness and fatigue that often accompany other diets.



Prescription hCG is available to Diet Doc clients by prescription subsequent to a thorough, yet simple, evaluation by an expert weight loss physician. The most preferred method of delivery is injectable solution due to its ability to promote more rapid weight loss; however, many patients prefer sublingual tablets or oral hCG drops. Regardless of the delivery method, patients can expect to lose weight safely and rapidly, at over one pound per day on average. Diet Doc continues to focus on providing the safest and most effective weight loss methods available on today's market and offers only pure prescription grade hCG, manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the U.S.



The compassionate and dedicated staff of fast weight loss experts is available 6 days per week for consultation and to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement assuring that clients are never alone in the quest to live a life free of embarrassing and unhealthy excess weight. Each patient's diet experience is medically supervised and progress is monitored with constant communication. By offering the most effectively modernized version of the hCG diet, Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised weight loss and has helped thousands lose weight safely and rapidly. With diet plans designed to fit comfortably into any budget, weight loss is now affordable to almost everyone.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg