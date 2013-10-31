Weight Loss & Diet Management Products & Services Market Wroth $671.8 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The “Weight Loss & Diet Management Products & Services Market (2010 - 2015)” analyses weight management market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in the diverse geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia, and others.



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The global weight loss & diet management products & services market was expected to be worth $390.3 billion in 2010 and is estimated to reach $671.8 billion by 2015; growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2010 to 2015. The device and accessories market accounts for the largest market share with $143 billion market size as of 2010. Weight management service market is growing at a fast pace and is expected to reach a market size of $216 billion by 2015; growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2010 to 2015. Within the diet and food substitutes market, low calorie beverage market is expected to grow at a significantly fast rate from 2010 to 2015 owing to enhanced network and distribution channels and aggressive marketing by the low calorie brands.



Obesity and weight gain issues have always been a major concern impacting the health and fitness of the individuals. Increasing levels of awareness amongst the calorie conscious consumers have opened up new avenues and opportunities in this market.



The significantly high rate of new product entry in the weight management segment necessitates industry participants to adopt proactive strategies. Moreover, the larger chunk of the market is not only driven by significant products such as fitness devices and food market, but also by added opportunities in the minor market such as for fitness accessories. This imposes further need to understand clearly the characteristics and demand for the micro-markets; so as to obtain a holistic view of the industry.



Scope of the report



This research report includes following drug discovery technologies:



- Weight management – food, substitutes, and beverages: low calorie ready meals, meal replacement, low calorie confectioneries, low calorie beverages, and other markets.

- Weight management – drugs and supplements: general anti-obesity prescription drugs, short-term prescription drugs, OTC drug market and supplements, cosmetics.

- Weight management services: dietary services and consultation, alternative therapies, professional services, commercial weight loss food and diet chains, diet food home delivery (fresh and frozen), health club industry, invasive and non-invasive methods of treatment for weight control.

- Weight management ingredients market: appetite suppressants and satiety ingredients used in food and beverages, artificial sweetener market, and other ingredients in drugs and supplements.

- Weight management devices and accessories market: Cardio-equipments, weightlifting equipments, sports equipments, home gyms and multi-stack gyms, and accessories market



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