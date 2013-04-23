Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- In a 2013 update by the American Heart Association, more than 154 million Americans were considered overweight or obese. Also significant is the childhood obesity epidemic that continues to threaten the United States today. Over 23 million children in America, between the ages of two and nineteen are considered overweight or obese. Increasing evidence demonstrates a direct correlation between pre-pregnancy weight and excessive fetal growth and suggests that this fetal growth, resulting in large-for-gestational-age deliveries, may contribute to childhood obesity. To combat pre-pregnancy weight gain possibly linked to childhood obesity, Diet Doc offers diet plans with clinical support to all patients throughout their initial weight loss. Diet Doc’s diet plans continue that support even after weight loss goals have been met, to guide patients toward a lifetime of optimum health benefiting not only the patient themselves, but also their families.



Research recently completed through the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health considered the escalating rate of childhood obesity and examined the effects of pre-pregnancy weight in relation to excess fetal growth. The study reviewed 105,985 pregnancies between 2002 and 2008 and focused on the effects of pre-pregnancy weight, weight gained during pregnancy and gestational diabetes on the size of the fetus. Researches found that greater pre-pregnancy weight, weight gained during pregnancy and gestational diabetes are all associated with the risk of increased fetus size. They also determined that the presence of just a single factor, such as pre-pregnancy obesity, was enough to significantly increase the risk of a large-for-gestational-age delivery. This study, demonstrating a clear connection between pre-pregnancy weight gain and larger than average babies at the time of delivery, suggests a possible contributor in the fight against childhood obesity.



Diet Doc offers patients the opportunity to rid themselves of excessive weight through modern weight loss and hCG diet plans by providing a collaborative approach to dieting. Diet Doc diet plans were created to assist patients in their weight loss goals by providing extensive information and support throughout the entire weight loss process. All clients have unlimited access to Diet Doc nurses, physicians and hCG weight loss consultants six days per week.



A recent in-house survey asked patients to report on their experience with Diet Doc diet plans. An overwhelming majority of Diet Doc patients, 97%, reported safe and effective weight loss with little to no hunger or cravings. Diet Doc is the leading provider of medical weight loss, offering unique diet plans with unlimited physician consultations and personalized meal plans created by Diet Doc nutritionists. Each meal plan is created specifically for each individual patient considering health history, age and the patient’s long-term goals. With Diet Doc’s clinically superior diet plans and specialty medications, patients can expect safe, effective and fast weight loss. Diet Doc hCG diet plans were created to improve quality of life and offer straightforward weight loss assistance with long lasting results.



