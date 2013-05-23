Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Moderation is the key. Not only in the best weight loss diets, but in everyday life, moderation is simply the most important aspect of healthy living. Diet Doc recognizes the importance of moderation and designs a customized nutrition plan for every client, focused on healthy and fast weight loss and weight management. Even the once-plump Paula Dean declares to US magazine that dieting is all about moderation, on her way to losing 36 pounds. Diet Doc agrees, and designs a personalized nutrition plan around every client's goals and lifestyle, focusing on balance and nutrient optimization. With an individualized doctor designed diet, clients are able to lose weight fast, effectively, and safely, and most often maintain a healthy lifestyle moving forward. This system does not simply focus on losing weight but places major emphasis on weight maintenance, teaching every client how to eat right for health and losing weight, and change poor dietary habits for a future filled with great health.



Clients initially consult with an in-house physician, wherein current health and long term goals are established. Afterwards, clients who desire to lose weight fast are given prescription-only hCG treatments in conjunction with a low calorie diet plan, usually allowing up to 1250 calories daily. These custom diet plans are a combination of the most successful diets, like the Paleo diet and Mediterranean diet, rolled into one cumulative nutrition plan. Diet Doc is able to combine the most successful aspects of the best weight loss diets into one superior, doctor designed diet plan and supplement that plan with prescription hCG treatments to preserve muscle mass and target fat in stubborn areas like underarms, hips, and thighs.



Diet Doc combines a diet plan centered on moderation with pure, not homeopathic, prescription hCG treatments, available only after consultation with an in-house physician. The company's Medical Director is the widely respected Dr. Nishant Rao. Dr. Rao is a prominent figure in the dieting community, developing some of the nation's best weight loss diets. Diet Doc uses the Telehealth system to make services available nationwide, so with little effort, clients across America can consult with professional physicians, nurses, and coaches, trained to motivate dieters and keep them interested in losing weight. Rao adds: "We have done multiple surveys in an attempt to better our hCG diet plan, and have found that dieters benefit immensely from a high level of reinforcement during dieting. We strive to provide the highest level of support to our clients, making physicians, nutritionists, and diet coaches available 6 days per week so that when our clients need emotional support, we are there to provide it and hopefully prevent them from making unhealthy choices."



