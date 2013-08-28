Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Dieters in Charlotte North Carolina who are trying to quickly shed unwanted extra weight soon realize that choosing healthy diet foods alone will not give them the fast results that they are searching for. Because Diet Doc recognizes that people in Charlotte desire fast and effective fat loss results, they created weight loss diets that incorporate naturally fat burning diet foods and all natural diet pills to provide patients with the rapid weight loss they desire.



One of Diet Doc’s most popular diet pills used with weight loss diets are the prescription Slim Down diet pills that contain all natural herbal extracts to block the absorption of sugar and directly suppress patients’ appetites. Diet Doc’s team of weight management experts understands that controlling powerful cravings and the temptation to overindulge in fatty, sugary foods is an important first step to a successful weight loss diets and designed their diet pills to effectively suppress the appetite and allow patients to easily choose healthy diet foods. And, because Slim Down diet pills contain 5,000 mcg of vitamin B12 per capsule, clients will avoid feeling the fatigue or weakness commonly associated with weight loss diets.



Diet Doc’s prescription Ultra Burn diet pills also contain vitamin B12 to increase energy levels and assist in balancing blood sugar levels by regulating insulin production. These exclusive lipotropic diet pills are specially designed by pharmacists to flush fat from the patient’s body and accelerate the rate that the patient sees results. Ultra Burn and Slim Down supplements work seamlessly with patients’ healthy diet food plans that burn fat while also leaving the patient feeling satisfied.



After an initial physician consultation, where patients will receive their prescription for Diet Doc’s fat burning diet aids, certified nutritionists will begin educating patients on the importance of choosing healthy diet foods to quickly lose unwanted weight. The skills learned during this stage of weight loss diets is important not only for helping clients reach their initial fat loss goals, but also for providing a foundation that will allow the patient to sustain their weight in the future. To encourage patients to begin creating healthy meals on their own, patients will also receive an exclusive cookbook filled with over fifty pages of recipes for nutrient rich, healthy and delicious diet foods.



Diet Doc’s unique combination of healthy meal plans, hCG diet plans, counseling on the best methods for losing weight and their exclusive diet pills and supplements has made their weight loss diet programs the nation’s leader in weight management. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of Diet Doc clients reported being able to quickly and easily lose excess weight with Diet Doc’s weight loss diet programs. And, in addition to fast and easy weight control, patients also reported fat loss without negative side effects like nagging cravings, fatigue or weakness.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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