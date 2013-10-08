Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Combining diet pills with healthy meals and snacks has proven to be the most effective method for quickly losing excess and embarrassing fatty buildup. But, choosing the correct diet pills and supplements can be challenging for people in Houston who do not have a health or medical background. Many people in Houston turn to health care professionals to provide guidance on which supplements will provide the most rapid and lasting results. And, Diet Doc now offers prescription hormone weight loss diets that incorporate treatments and diet pills containing ingredients promoted by doctors for fast, easy fat elimination. Thousands of Diet Doc patients have already taken advantage of these weight loss diet programs and have been able to lose weight fast, with some losing up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



A famous television doctor was one of the first health care professionals to bring the weight loss diet benefits of saffron extract to light. Often referred to as an appetite suppressant miracle by this respected doctor, saffron extract specifically treats emotional overeating, something many dieters struggle with but that, until now, there was no effective medication for. Studies have revealed that, with consistent consumption of saffron extract, patients will see a decrease in their appetite as well as body fat. Because of the proven results saffron extract has delivered, Diet Doc began producing diet pills containing high levels of this miracle ingredient and patients have reported a significant decrease in their appetite.



The same doctor has also featured 7-Keto DHEA diet pills on his show as a miracle treatment for excess body fat. These diet pills accelerate fat loss by elevating metabolism through an increase in thermogenesis. 7-Keto DHEA increases the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in an elevated metabolism and increased fat loss. And, as pointed out on television, these diet pills help to reduce cortisol levels, which can be an obstacle to fast weight loss especially with high stress individuals.



Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s prescription hormone weight loss diets, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians. During this consultation, patients will receive recommendations for supplements, treatments and diet pills that will best enhance their prescription hormone weight loss diet. And to ensure patient privacy, each shipment is mailed directly to the patient’s home without the need to travel to a weight loss diet clinic.



Each patient will also receive a personalized meal and snack plan that works seamlessly with their treatments and supplements to produce fast and effective results. This combination of healthy, low calorie foods and fat burning diet treatments has made Diet Doc’s weight loss diets the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management and has helped thousands of patients reach their fat loss goals.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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