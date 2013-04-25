Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The number one goal of Diet Doc’s new and improved prescription hCG weight loss diets is to rid clients of potential risks associated with being overweight or obese, including high blood pressure and heart disease. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to permanent disability, poor quality of life, or even a fatal heart attack.



Published in the scientific journal, Cell Metabolism, researchers isolated a protein in brain cells that, when activated by small molecules and hormones associated with obesity and cardiovascular disease, lead to potentially deadly increases in blood pressure. Leptin, the hormone associated with obesity, circulates at levels proportional to body fat and signals to the brain that the body has had enough to eat.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets were designed to target unnecessary and often embarrassing excess fat stores, improving each patient’s overall quality of life and lowering health risks associated with being overweight or obese. Diet Doc employs the best professionally trained dietary experts to create these unique hCG diet plans, individually tailored around each patient’s specific health factors. Diet Doc physicians, nutritionists and nurses all work together to ensure safe and effective results for each patient, based on each patient’s individual health needs, resulting in fast weight loss and a healthier long-term future.



In a new study performed by researchers with the University of Iowa, the relationship between obesity, heart disease, and high blood pressure was explored at a deeper level to reveal the cause and effect between these potentially deadly issues. Previous studies have linked a portion of the brain responsible for maintaining normal body function, including functions such as blood pressure, with food intake and body mass but this new study isolates a specific protein within brain cells that responds directly to stimulation from molecules and hormones associated with obesity and cardiovascular disease.



It is common knowledge that being overweight increases the risk of high hypertension and physicians recommend diet plans to achieve significant weight loss and reduce the risk of potentially deadly hypertension. Kamal Rahmouni, a University of Iowa associate professor of pharmacology and internal medicine, and the senior study author for this project, demonstrated that leptin, a hormone produced by fat cells, activates this protein and causes increased nerve activity and a rise in blood pressure. Rahmouni reported, “Given the importance of this protein for the control of blood pressure, any abnormality in its activity might explain the hypertension associated with certain conditions like obesity and cardiovascular disease." Diet plans that focus on fast weight loss as well as long-term lifestyle changes not only help patients achieve their initial health goals, but also help maintain a healthy weight in the future thereby reducing the risk for dangerous weight related health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.



Patients who follow the prescription hCG diet protocol, created specifically for every patient by Diet Doc, based on simple yet effective medical evaluation from leading health physicians, can anticipate fast weight loss in the most difficult and stubborn areas such as the stomach, thighs and hips. The procedure used to create these personalized hCG diet plans includes extensive medical evaluation and a consultation with a Diet Doc physician, either via telephone or Skype. After the initial consultation, the physician creates personalized diet plans specifically designed around the patient’s health history, age and lifestyle, among other individual factors. Each patient will next consult with a Diet Doc nutritionist to discuss calorie intake and specific foods appropriate for their hCG weight loss diet, based on how each patient’s body functions optimally. The company’s nutritionist works closely with the evaluating physician to ensure maximum efficacy and cohesion with every patient’s body and long-term health goals. By following this simple yet effective formula, Diet Doc is confident that patients will successfully lose weight fast and rid themselves of potentially deadly health problems such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and even type II diabetes.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg