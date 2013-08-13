Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- When trying to lose weight fast, many people in Cleveland Ohio will fill their fridge and pantry with healthy snacks but will fail to remove unhealthy foods that could increase the temptation to overindulge. In a new study, performed by the Universities of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and Dusseldorf in Germany, researchers considered whether avoiding the temptation to overeat, or to eat unhealthy foods, is more effective for self-control than simply exercising willpower to avoid fatty foods. Diet Doc understands that even when removing temptation and filling the kitchen with healthy snacks, some patients will need assistance in overcoming the urge to overeat in order to lose weight fast. In response to this need for additional assistance, Diet Doc created their hCG weight loss diets that have been successful in helping their clients lose weight and have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



In this new study reported on by Medical News Today, researchers tested the temptation levels of healthy male volunteers by offering a small reward that the subject could receive immediately and a larger reward that they would have to wait for. By using brain scans of their subjects, taken throughout the experiment, researchers found that the volunteers, especially the more impulsive ones, were more likely to wait for the larger reward when temptation was removed than when they relied solely on their willpower. So, when dieters in Cleveland Ohio are trying to lose weight fast, it is important to remove temptations for sugary, processed foods and fill the kitchen with health snacks and meal options instead. To assist patients with this process, Diet Doc offers their clients unlimited access to their team of weight management professionals so that patients can learn which healthy snacks and meals will provide them with the energy they need without contributing to weight gain.



Immediately following an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, clients will receive weight loss diet pills and fat burning supplements shipped directly to their home. Whichever weight loss diet aids are most appropriate for the patient, they can be confident that they will not only burn excess body fat, they will also actively suppress the patient’s appetite so that the temptation to consume their favorite foods will no longer be able to derail their attempts to lose weight fast. Without intense cravings, patients can reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits and begin choosing healthy snacks and meals that are high in nutritional value and will help them to lose weight fast.



Diet Doc patients will also receive hCG treatments in the form of an oral drop, sublingual tablet or an injectable solution. Most clients in Cleveland Ohio prefer the injectable solution because it has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to increase energy levels while they lose weight fast. But, patients can also use one of Diet Doc’s many weight loss diet supplements that have also been enriched with vitamins and minerals to boost their energy. Whichever form of hCG patients choose to receive their treatments in, once they begin incorporating them into their weight loss diet patients will begin to lose weight fast and see immediate results. Because hCG diets also suppresses the appetite, patients can transition to a diet filled with healthy snacks more comfortably.



Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients reach their fat loss goals with hCG weight loss diets and strive to provide the most comfortable transition possible by allowing patients to eat healthy snacks and meals without the temptation for unhealthy foods. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets have successfully helped thousands of patients reach their goals and live happier, healthier lives.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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