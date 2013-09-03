Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Taking care of personal needs and the needs of one’s children will likely always be a top priority for people in America, but many struggle with finding the time for both. Fortunately, Diet Doc now offers new weight loss diets that help their clients lose weight fast to create a healthier, more active life while also protecting the future of their children. According to a new study recently published in the British Medical Journal, children born to obese mothers are more likely to die prematurely in their later adult years, making it imperative for many to learn how to lose weight fast before early pregnancy.



As reported on by Medical News Today, the health risks for children born to mothers with excessive weight gain before pregnancy, in early pregnancy stages and during pregnancy are at an increased risk for becoming obese themselves later in life, hypertension, asthma and behavioral problems. What’s more, the results of this new study showed that the risk of premature death for the adult offspring of obese women, compared with offspring of mothers with normal early pregnancy weight gain, was 35% higher. This more recent study highlights the urgent need for obesity prevention in women of childbearing age and prior to entering early pregnancy stages, to protect offspring from serious weight-related health issues and possibly premature death. Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet plans are designed new for each individual patient to address any underlying personal health issues or internal imbalances that could be inhibiting their ability to lose weight fast. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of clients who have chosen to lose weight fast with Diet Doc’s weight loss diets reported quickly shedding unwanted, excess fat without nagging cravings or uncontrollable hunger.



Patients will begin their hCG weight loss diet with an initial physician consultation where they will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s specially formulated weight loss diet aids. Incorporating these supplements into Diet Doc programs helps control the patient’s appetite and allows them to step back and reevaluate their current, unhealthy eating habits. Without the temptation to overindulge in fatty, processed foods, patients will begin choosing low calorie, low fat foods that, while helping them lose weight fast, will also leave them feeling full and satisfied.



Incorporating these supplements before early pregnancy stages will also provide patients with the rapid results that patients across the country are searching for. While, Diet Doc’s weight loss diet pills actively suppress the patient’s appetite, they also increase the rate that they are able to lose weight fast and see excess fat melt away. Whether patients are trying to lose weight before their early pregnancy stages or for other health-related reasons, Diet Doc’s weight loss diets will allow them to quickly reach their goals.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg