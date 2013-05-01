Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Negative stigma and stereotypes aimed at overweight or obese individuals have proven physical and mental health consequences. In the past, studies have focused on the lasting physical effects of many forms of discrimination; however, until now, research has not been performed to determine whether internalized weight bias is associated with physical and mental health related quality of life. Just released in the Journal of Eating Disorders, researchers with the University of Hawaii, the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, Australian National University and the University of Newcastle found that internalized weight bias was directly connected with impairment of both physical and mental health related quality of life.



The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients transform not only their bodies through effective and healthy weight loss diets, but to also transform their overall physical and mental health. Through specially tailored weight loss diets, Diet Doc patients can anticipate quickly reaching their dieting goals while learning healthy eating habits that will provide the basis for a new, healthy lifestyle. Patients can expect to feel markedly better, not just physically, but mentally as well. Weight loss improves the ability of the body to function normally while simultaneously creating an empowering sense of accomplishment and improved self-esteem.



Researchers Janet Latner, Laura Durso and Jonathan Mond were familiar with studies indicating that increased weight itself is directly associated with a decrease in health related quality of life, but were interested in the effect that internalizing weight bias has on the physical and mental impairments of subject’s quality of life. Internalized weight bias is a person’s belief that weight-based stereotypes are accurate and that they apply directly to them. Internalized weight bias is one of the most damaging aspects of weight-based discrimination and is associated with greater body dissatisfaction, severe eating disorders, high levels of general psychological distress and low self-esteem.



Following their study, Latner and her colleagues concluded that internalized weight bias is directly associated with physical health risks as well as mental health risks. Diet Doc’s prescription-only hCG diet plans are all-inclusive, medically supervised weight loss diets that provide each patient with the nutritional education and essential tools to successfully lose excess fat, avoid the dieting plateau, and make healthy food choices for an enhanced future.



With the damaging effects internalized weight bias has on physical and mental health, the underlying causes of weight gain must be considered. All potential Diet Doc patients respond to an extensive initial evaluation and consult with a Diet Doc physician to understand the specific needs of the patient and determined whether poorly performing internal organs may be preventing the patient from losing weight.



If the physician finds that the potential patient is a good candidate for weight loss diets, a personalized meal plan and hCG diet schedule will be developed. Diet Doc’s weight loss diets combine prescription strength hCG with nutrient-rich meal plans to allow patients to maximize their results while maintaining high energy levels and learning how to make healthy living changes.



The Diet Doc team of professionally trained experts is available for unlimited support, guidance and monitoring of patient progress six days per week. Diet Doc is focused on helping Americans lose weight fast and safely through weight loss diets to eliminate any negative effects that internalized weight bias may have on physical or mental health.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg