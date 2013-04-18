Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Diet Doc's hCG weight loss diets now offer a safe approach to fast weight loss that leads to happier, healthier lifestyles. Patients may also receive benefits such as lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and possibly lower airline fares, as they move toward weight loss through a personalized weight loss diet plan.



In an article garnering much attention this week, The Journal of Revenue and Pricing Management, investigates the justification in charging weight-based fare for overweight passengers. The study appears to be based on the premise that the more a passenger and their luggage weighs, the more aviation fuel an aircraft burns and the higher the expense for the airline.



Losing weight with the Diet Doc hCG diet is safe, effective and customized to meet each client’s personal nutritional needs. Adhering to the specially designed weight loss diet will allow patients to reach their target weight loss goals and keep weight off more successfully in the future, possibly avoiding rising airline costs and more importantly, establishing improved long-term health.



Bharat P. Bhatta, a researcher with the Sogn og Fjordane University in Sogndal, Norway, began his study with a basic economic principle that he then associated with airline pricing. The principle, correctly pricing a good or service can achieve greater efficiency, fairness and environmental stability, and Bhatta’s research on airline efficiency, led to his conclusion that the proper implementation of a weight-based fare policy may provide significant benefits to airlines, passengers and society at large. Bhatta emphasizes that a weight-based fare policy would charge overweight passengers more but would not discount lighter passengers out of concern for future societal implications.



An announcement by Samoa Air, a small airline offering regional flights throughout the Pacific Island nation, that it has become the world’s first airline to implement a weight-based fare policy for its flights, closely followed the publication of Bhatta’s article. The Samoa Air website boasts that a weight-based fare policy is the fairest way to pay for carriage and states, “a kilo is a kilo is a kilo.”



With the publication of Bhatta’s paper and the speedy implementation of a weight-based fare policy already taking shape, many consumers are considering a weight-based fare policy the way of the future. The Diet Doc’s modern-day, hCG weight loss diets combine nutrition with medically sound weight loss resulting in a unique diet that helps clients reach their maximum weight loss potential. Over the last decade, thousands of individuals have used the Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diet to successfully shed excess pounds quickly.



Unlike many hCG weight loss diets available, if protocol is followed correctly, the Diet Doc’s weight loss diet allows patients to enjoy great tasting foods, while controlling appetite cravings and keeping energy levels up. To prevent feelings of hunger or deprivation, the Diet Doc hCG weight loss diet offers supplements and satisfying snacks as well as a diet cookbook with numerous recipes and allowable ingredients. Diet Doc believes that an hCG weight loss diet can be safe and effective as well as delicious and satisfying.



