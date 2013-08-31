Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- American dieters who have tried without success to eliminate excess body fat with one of the many fad weight loss diets or clean eating plans may eventually give in to the dangerous methods suggested by extreme and unsafe fat loss programs. In a recent article ABC News highlighted seven of the most outrageous techniques being promoted by those in the weight loss diet industry and included suggestions as to why avoiding these practices may be beneficial for dieters’ overall health. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s clean eating programs refuse to utilize these tactics in their weight loss diet plans and, instead, offer patients unlimited access to a team of expert weight control coaches and exclusive, natural body fat burning supplements that allow patients to see fast weight loss.



In one of ABC News’ latest articles, author Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD touches on the most extreme methods people use for eliminating excess body fat. Included on her list are tube feeding, ingesting tapeworms, stimulant drug use, smoking and the tongue patch weight loss diet that could put patients in danger of consuming too few calories, cancer and worse. Diet Doc understands that people in America are eager to find a clean eating weight loss diet that helps them reach their weight management goals without risking their health; therefore, Diet Doc created their body fat eliminating programs to provide their clients with a safe and easy road to reaching their ideal weight.



Once patients choose to begin eliminating body fat with Diet Doc’s weight loss diets, they will receive a one-year prescription for exclusive appetite controlling and fat burning diet aids. Because all Diet Doc products are developed in one of their fully licensed, United States based pharmacies, clients can feel confident that they are receiving only the highest quality of ingredients and will being seeing immediate results upon utilizing their supplements. And, because these body fat burning diet pills work seamlessly with the patient’s clean eating program, clients will find that they will be able to consume healthy, low calorie foods without struggling with unnecessary cravings or the temptation to overeat.



Learning which foods are appropriate for a clean eating plan is important not only for reaching initial fat loss goals, but also for sustaining weight over time. Certified nutritionists work closely with each patient to develop a personalized clean eating meal and snack plan around each patient’s age, gender, health history, and lifestyle preferences. Because these nutritionists are highly trained in the most effective methods for safely losing weight, patients will be able to see results without resorting to extreme weight loss diet tactics.



Diet Doc is committed to helping people across the country lose excess and embarrassing body fat in the safest and quickest ways possible and, to ensure that each patient is shedding weight safely, the Diet Doc team consistently monitors patient progress throughout their program. Should clients have any questions about their clean eating diet or simply desire guidance and encouragement, the Diet Doc team remains available for unlimited consultations six days per week.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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