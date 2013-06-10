Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Women have a lot to consider when preparing for pregnancy, but obese or overweight women also have their weight to monitor and control in order to have a healthy pregnancy and delivery. With obesity rates on the rise, many women are searching for diets that work to reduce their weight before beginning their family. A new study done by the Medical University of South Carolina was interested in the effects of maternal obesity on pregnancy and found that when mothers are overweight or obese, their chances of having problems with pregnancy or delivery were vastly greater than lean mothers. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets offer patients diets that work to eliminate unnecessary and dangerous excess fat and increase their chances of a safer, healthier pregnancy.



Recently published in the Journal of Obesity and Weight Loss Therapy, this new study focused on the increasing public health concern over the effects of maternal obesity and pregnancy. With statistics indicating that more than one in three women in the United States are obese at the time of conception, researchers are aiming to address obesity and the impact maternal obesity has on pregnancy. Researchers matched 22 pairs of pregnant women, obese and lean, between 8 and 13 weeks of gestation to compare the effect weight has on placental dysfunction that can lead to preeclampsia, intrauterine fetal hypoxia and growth restriction and stillbirth. They found a direct connection between excess weight and placental dysfunction in women during their first trimester of pregnancy. The effects of being overweight or obese are far reaching, but excess weight at the time of conception or during pregnancy is especially concerning and leave women searching for diets that work to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets offer patients fast and effective weight management through medically supervised fat loss aids and a complete transformation in unhealthy eating and lifestyle choices.



Getting over the initial hump of reducing weight and fat can be challenging, so Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets utilize the powerful appetite suppressant hCG to help patients decrease their calorie intake while learning to make healthy eating choices. hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone that is naturally produced in pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. hCG mobilizes excess fat storage to provide nutrition to the fetus when the mother does not have immediate access to nutrients the fetus requires. When used as a weight management tool in hCG weight loss diets, hCG not only mobilizes unnecessary fat storage, it also suppresses patients’ appetites to allow them to consume fewer calories.



When developing hCG diet plans, Diet Doc was committed to offering their patients diets that work hard to eliminate excess fat rapidly and effectively. Diet Doc was also dedicated to creating hCG weight loss diets that went a step further and taught patients the skills necessary for maintaining their weight over time. By forming their weight loss diets specifically around each patient’s age, health history and lifestyle preferences, Diet Doc created diets that work and that have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss diets.



