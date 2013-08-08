Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- For people in Memphis Tennessee, taking the first step toward a successful fast weight loss diet often begins with finding healthy recipes to lower calorie intake and to begin eating foods that help them feel full and satisfied without contributing to weight gain. But, knowing which recipes are truly healthy recipes and which healthy recipes are actually appetizing can be challenging. Diet Doc has created their new weight loss diets so that clients in Memphis Tennessee could begin losing weight quickly and easily without having to search for information on their own. In an incredible new effort to provide the highest level of service, patients who begin their hCG weight loss diet will have unlimited access, six days per week, to the company’s team of nurses, physicians and certified nutritionists who will answer any questions the patient may have and will offer suggestions and advice for healthy foods. In addition to these unlimited consultations, patients will also receive a specially designed cookbook and fat burning diet pills, all proprietary to Diet Doc and provided to help patients increase the rate that they are seeing fat melt away.



To begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s hCG diets, potential patients only need to complete a confidential, online questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of the company’s highly trained physicians that can take place over the phone or internet and in the comfort of the patient’s own home. During this consultation, the physician and patient will discuss any underlying health or medical issues that could be contributing to weight gain, or inhibiting the patient from losing weight, and those issues will begin to be addressed in the patient’s weight loss diet. Also, at this point of the client’s program, the physician will advise the patient on appropriate diet pills and supplements that burn fat to increase the speed that the patient sees results. Many of these diet pills have been featured on television as miracle diet pills and have been used by Diet Doc patients with proven, successful results. Whichever supplements are most beneficial for the patient’s program, the client can feel confident that they will work seamlessly with their low calorie diet to produce fast and easy results.



Immediately following the initial consultation, clients will receive their weight loss diet pills, full diet supplies (call to inquire) and Diet Doc cookbook through mail and can begin creating delicious foods with their new, healthy recipes. With over fifty pages of healthy recipes to choose from, patients will soon learn which foods are low in fat and calories and are most helpful for shedding excess weight.



Diet Doc’s unique protocol is unlike any other weight loss diet available on today’s market and the results achieved by patients following this protocol have made Diet Doc the nation’s leading medically supervised weight management program. In fact, a recent in-house survey found that an overwhelming majority of clients, 97%, reported successful results without negative side effects like uncontrollable hunger or cravings.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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