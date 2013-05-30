Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Learning how to lose weight gained over time can be difficult and challenging, especially if the weight has been carried for decades or sometimes even longer. A new study conducted by Rice University and the University of Houston reviewed the growing instances of childhood obesity and the effects of childhood obesity as it is carried into adulthood. Researchers for this study found that a person’s family structure could have significant effects on weight gain and obesity during childhood. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets are now designed to address weight gain from any stage of life and offer patients expert weight loss tips and education on healthy eating so patients can learn how to lose weight the best way for their personal needs.



Co-author of this new study and associate professor of sociology at Rice University, Rachel Kimbro, told Medical News Today that this study began over the concern for childhood obesity as a growing public health issue. Kimbro and her colleagues surveyed a population of 10,400 children from both traditional and non-traditional families. The results of the study indicate that children are more prone to being overweight or obese when they live in a non-traditional family structure, such as being raised by a single parent or other family member, as opposed to children raised in a traditional family setting. Weight gained during childhood could be carried into adolescence and into adulthood and can cause serious health concerns and consequences along the way. Diet Doc’s hCG diets provide relief for those suffering from weight gain and offer effective and lasting treatments and education for patients searching for how to lose weight fast.



hCG weight loss diets were originally established in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons isolated the hormone hCG and found that, when naturally produced by pregnant females, hCG mobilized excess and unnecessary fat storage to provide a growing fetus with proper nutrition. During this process, the mother’s necessary structural fat and muscle mass remained intact. Simeons used this research to develop diet plans and incorporated the hCG hormone into weight loss diets as a fat mobilizer and effective appetite suppressant but advised his patients to consume an extremely limited amount of calories. While the contemporary Diet Doc hCG weight loss diets use Simeons’ research from the 1950s, they have eliminated the dangerously low recommended calorie intake and, because of today’s advanced science and medical understanding, remain effective even with patients consuming twice the amount of calories recommended in the 1950s.



Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are successful in helping patients lose weight with hCG treatments, but also encourage lasting weight maintenance through education on healthy eating that teaches patients how to lose weight effectively for their body type and how to maintain that weight in the future. Patients work one-on-one with certified nutritionists to develop custom meal and snack plans that educate patients on proper nutrition, how to lose weight and how to keep that weight off for a lifetime. Diet Doc’s weight loss diets are designed around the personal needs, lifestyle choices and health history of the individual patient and address issues such as childhood obesity while educating patients on how to lose weight and create healthy lifestyle changes. Diet Doc is committed to helping patients achieve happier, healthier and more active lifestyles through hCG weight loss diets.



