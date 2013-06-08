Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2013 -- For patients interested in losing weight, seeking advice from health care providers is a common decision. Many health care providers are educated in causes of weight gain and understand possible treatment options available to help those interested in losing weight. Recent studies have considered various weight based stigmas that overweight or obese individuals may experience, but a new study suggests that obese subjects are actually more likely to trust weight-related advice from health care providers who are overweight compared with those health care providers who are considered average weight. While Diet Doc does not consider the weight of their staff members, Diet Doc’s team of physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are all specially trained in best practices for helping patients trying to lose weight fast. With this specialized training, Diet Doc’s hCG diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss diets.



As reported on by Medical News Today, the team of researchers with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found that when it came to advice specific for losing weight and weight loss diets, subjects placed more trust in their overweight health care providers. However, these patients also reported feeling judged by these same overweight health care providers giving them guidance for losing weight and their weight loss diets. In addition, researchers found that the patients’ weight-related stigmas, in regard to their health care providers, increased as the physician’s body mass increased. Diet Doc is committed to helping their patients succeed in losing weight and aiding in eliminating weight-related stigmas in all areas of life. Diet Doc believes that losing weight safely and rapidly through hCG weight loss diets will not only assist patients in achieving a higher health-related quality of life, it will also relieve anxiety and depression caused by weight based stigmas and prejudice.



Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management due to the expert care of their superior team of weight management professionals. Many general practice health care providers are aware of treatments for obesity but have not received training specifically in this field. Diet Doc’s physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are all specially trained in the causes of weight gain, how patients’ bodies respond to losing weight and weight loss diets and the best methods for achieving patients’ weight management goals.



Participating in Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets will allow patients to effectively and rapidly shed unnecessary body fat to achieve initial weight loss goals. These plans are different than fad diets because they offer patients lasting results and complete lifestyle changes. By working closely with the Diet Doc team, patients will learn the tools necessary to make healthy eating decisions that will provide them with proper nutrition while leaving them feeling full and satisfied. Ultimately, incorporating these healthy eating options will allow patients to maintain their weight loss and lead happier, healthier lives.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg