Weight Loss Drinks Market to See Huge Growth by 2028

Overweight and obesity are two main components which refer to excess body fat. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than a billion adults of age 20 years and above who fall into the category of overweight and obese. Obesity not only leads to loss of confidence of a person but it is also becoming a big concern from a health point of view. Increasing awareness about weight loss and its management and new products in the market claiming to reduce weight loss has driven this market globally. Hence, Weight Loss Drinks are introduced in the market which helps people lose weight.



by Type (Diet Management, Meal replacement), Application (Online, Offline), Type of weight loss drinks (Type1, Type2, Type3, Type4, Type5)



Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about weight loss management.

Increasing weight of consumers and growing obesity.

Launch of new and advanced products related to weight loss.

Increased disposable income of consumers.



Market Trends:

Online training program moderators, healthcare brands, and fitness equipment manufacturers are boosting this market.

Consumers shifting from treatment to prevention, healthy eating, and regular exercise.



Opportunities:

Bariatric surgeries and the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases are providing opportunities to key vendors to implement weight loss drinks with nutritional ingredients as a supplementary product.



