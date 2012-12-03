Weight Loss Expert Goes Against Traditional Diet Tips

LaGrange, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Tony Stargill, a weight loss expert, introduced a new blog to provide people with exact details on how to reduce more body fats and achieve weight loss instantly. The Lose15Poundsin3Weeks.com, Stargill’s website, has comprehensive hints and strategies to solve multiple weight loss issues.



The Lose15Poundsin3Weeks aims to discuss the significance of eating fat burning foods. According to the author, this can help the dieter in losing for up to fifteen pounds. This is observed since these foods allow the dieter to increase their metabolism. This guide to weight loss explains that dieters should eat lean meats, avocados, eggs, nuts, brown rice, fruits, oatmeal, yogurt and dark green veggies. These details are supported by health experts.



As stated by the author, dieters can eat every two to three hours every day. However, they need to look out for the foods that they consume. With healthy and fact burning foods, they don’t need to sacrifice and restrict themselves from eating. LosePoundsin3Weeks also suggests dieters to have a regular exercise. Dieters need to perform high intensity trainings to increase their metabolism. If the dieters don’t have enough time, a simple method of jogging or riding a bike is accepted.



To lose weight within three weeks, dieters should also fill in their nutrition gaps. This can help in maintaining their energy level and keep their metabolism high. As advised by Tony Stargill, it is best to have a consistent healthy food intake and exercise. This can help in solving their fat burning and weight loss problems.



“Within the first week I lost 5 lbs! By the 5th week I dropped from 140 to 122! And because his “eat more burn fat” plan actually let me eat almost all the time I was never hungry, and I never over ate. I’m amazed because it was so easy, anybody can do this.” - Audrey from Arizona



It is expected that losing weight is not too fast and easy. Most dieters believe that the dieting procedure will take effect after a few months. Some dieters prefer to lose weight today and stop the daily routine on the next day. This method leads to negative results. Burning fats or losing weight can be easily done and it only depends on how people react on their daily activities. Through the guidelines and strategies provided by Lose15Poundsin3Weeks, dieters no longer have to worry about anything.



Readers who desire to lose weight can visit the official website of S2 Weight Loss at http://lose15poundsin3weeks.com/



For additional information, they can also contact Tony Stargill through sending him messages at http://losetheweightfeelgreatnow.com/ . All questions will be entertained, so dieters should stop worrying about their condition.



