Weight Loss Experts of Healthy Lifestyles Weight Loss Clinics in Utah Provide Holiday Eating Tips

With the approach of Thanksgiving and the winter months, Utah residents and most residents of the whole of America are looking for ways to enjoy the holidays and their enticing foods without overindulging. To help everyone find a balance between good food and staying fit, Healthy Lifestyles weight loss clinics in Utah have come out with some important tips for Thanksgiving in their November newsletter. Under the direction of Dr. Coleen Andruss, the clinics provide one of the most comprehensive and individually tailored weight loss programs in Utah. “Everyone can use these simple tips to enjoy the holidays to the fullest without overindulging,” said Dr. Andruss. “It’s very important to make decisions on what and how much you will eat ahead of time and stick to them and be realistic about your decisions,” said Dr. Andruss.



Among the tips for Thanksgiving are to first remember to not skip breakfast on the big day, which helps rev up metabolism and avoid over indulging later on. When it comes to meal time, use a small plate to control portions and eat turkey first to avoid overindulging on less healthy choices. The newsletter also addresses the outsized role of genetics in the inequality of metabolism.



Dr. Andruss has practiced as an Internist for 10 years before specializing in weight management and healthy lifestyles, which she has done for almost 20 years. She and the members of her staff have all personally dealt with being overweight, which engenders compassion for program patients. Her background in internal medicine also brings a unique understanding of underlying medical problems for utilizing her expertise to formulate individual plans that work.



The weight loss in Utah experts adhere to a philosophy that helps people change their lifestyles and how they think about food so that they can maintain their weight loss long-term. Dr. Andruss tailors each patient’s program to fit their needs, body, metabolism, and medical history with balanced meals, B12 shots and medication therapy when needed.



In order to address the changes that take place as people get older, the hormone therapy Utah specialists can provide Hormone Therapy tailored to the needs of the individual. In addition, they also provide aesthetic therapies such as Body Contouring for patients who have lost a significant amount of weight and have been left with loose skin or problem areas. For more information, please visit http://www.drhealthylifestyle.com/



