Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- Finding the perfect combination of healthy weight loss foods, tasty diet recipes and fat burning supplements can be a challenging task for those Seattle dieters with no health care or medical background. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their programs to provide patients with a strong support system that educates clients on the importance of choosing the right diet recipes and weight loss foods to reach their ideal weight. Clients also have unlimited access to the Diet Doc team for guidance on the most effective treatments, like Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections, that target stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body.



Once a client decides to take the first step in gaining control of their weight-related quality of life, all that the client has to do is complete a confidential, online health and medical questionnaire to provide Diet Doc physicians with a clear history of the patient’s struggles with their weight. This is an important step to take so that any underlying issues like improperly functioning organs or internal imbalances can be identified and considered as the patient’s program is developed. During this same consultation the physician will discuss treatments options, including Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections, and will provide the client with a one-year prescription for the most beneficial treatment for their program. While each treatment will provide clients with fast and effective results, many clients prefer the injectable solution, as opposed to hCG drops or tablets, because the injections have been enhanced with vitamin B12 for a boost of energy throughout the day.



hCG drops, tablets and injections work seamlessly with the patient’s personalized diet recipes and weight loss foods to allow clients to lose weight fast. Diet Doc’s specially trained certified nutritionists are highly educated in the best weight loss foods that encourage the body to quickly burn excess fat. They have also worked with physicians to develop a cookbook filled with tasty diet recipes that helps patients choose low calorie, low fat weight loss foods. Patients will receive their diet recipes with their shipment of hCG drops, tablets or injections and can begin immediate utilizing their treatments to see fat begin melting away.



Because each program is designed specifically around the patient’s own, specific needs and concerns, certified nutritionists will also offer diet recipes and weight loss foods created around the patient’s personal food preferences. Including healthy foods that the patient is already accustomed too will help the patient maintain their hCG diet plan to begin reaching their weight loss goals. And, as an added benefit, hCG drops, tablets and injections will work to control their temptation to overeat or overindulge in their favorite unhealthy foods, further allowing the patient to stay on track for losing weight. Following this unique diet protocol has helped thousands of Diet Doc patients quickly lose unwanted and embarrassing fat and begin leading healthier, happier lives.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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