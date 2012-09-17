Weight Loss Hypnotherapy Specialist Extending a Complimentary Hypno-Band Back-Up Session

Londonderry, Northern Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- A media representative for Grahame Cossum, a weight loss hypnotherapy specialist in Northern Ireland, today announced the addition of a complimentary hypno-band back-up session for all clients. The complimentary session can be used up to six months after a patient’s last visit to ensure he or she is on track with their long-term weight-loss goals.



Mr. Cossum practices weight loss hypnotherapy at Northern Ireland's only Hypno-Band and ThinRU weight loss clinic. The treatment is designed for individuals who experience difficulty losing weight through their own will power. The hypnotherapy treatment is administered through a series of sessions which range from 1 to 2 hours in the office during a 42 day period.



The hypnosis system utilises a unique way of gently retraining the conscious and unconscious mind to automatically accept smaller portion sizes during meal times. Eating smaller portions will help the patient lose weight safely and naturally and they will be able to maintain their new weight easily and effectively which is where the power of weight loss hypnotherapy lies.



“I was bordering on overweight, and wanted to lose 18-20 kg. I found the hypno-band process easy to integrate into my daily routine. The process was explained from start to finish and the backup and support provided completed the package. I have achieved my target weight loss and I am still losing weight.” Many thanks, Vicky



The Hypno-Band system works very well for people who are committed to losing weight but simply need a small nudge in the right direction. Hypnosis can also be used to reprogram the subconscious mind to eliminate cravings which will provide the patient with more control throughout the day.



The weight loss hypnotherapy package that’s offered at the clinic is a one-on-on behavioral change and coaching system which includes four sessions, two MP3 audios or CD recordings and a complimentary follow-up session. Patients are also offered special follow-up rates for on-going sessions which are used to provide support and guidance.



About Hypno-Band and ThinRU Weight Loss Clinic

The empowering Hypno-Band and ThinRU Weight Loss Clinic in Northern Ireland puts control back where it belongs - with you. Call now to book your free no obligation 45 minute consultation to learn how to lose weight without dieting. We will help you restore your confidence and eliminate guilt so that you feel happier with your life.



Contact

Grahame Cossum, DCHyp, INLPTA.

Derry/Londonderry

Northern Ireland

Phone: 078 1474 4724

Email: info@HypnoBandClinic.net

Website: http://hypnobandclinic.net/