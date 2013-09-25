Weight Loss in Connecticut Center Laser55 Posts New Blog About the Risks of Smart Lipo

West Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Laser55, a body contouring center located in West Hartford, Conn., has just posted a blog to its website that helps explain the risks of a procedure known as smart lipo. For people who are looking for help with weight loss Connecticut based Laser55 offers an effective non-surgical program.



As the blog notes, laser lipolysis, which is also known as smart lipo, can be dangerous and lead to some serious complications. For people who are considering getting smart lipo in CT, the new article does an outstanding job of explaining the side effects that may develop after undergoing the procedure, as well as suggesting an alternative solution.



During the smart lipo procedure, the blog explains, a laser is used to liquefy fat from areas of the body that the patient wants to have reshaped. While this may sound safe and effective, it can be quite painful. In addition, side effects can range from lumpiness and numbness to sagging and/or discolored skin, hematomas and scarring. In addition, since the laser is inserted into the skin during smart lipo and then heated up. the underlying skin can burn and it can take months for the pain to go away.



For people who are considering undergoing laser liposuction CT based Laser55 offers a safe and non-invasive alternative to smart lipo that can not only remove excessive fat, but can also promote the growth of healthy muscle. The Laser55 program, which is the first of its kind in the state, can also help to tone and tighten the body.



“Unlike smart lipo, the Laser55 program only removes the fat from within the cells, without having to insert a laser under the skin,” the newly-posted blog explained, adding that the Laser55 program uses a topical infrared device that has no known side effects.



“The procedure is painless with absolutely no discomfort. The Laser55 program works with your body in order to reshape those problem areas in just days, and the excess fat is as gone as if you had exercised the weight away. There is no downtime or medications to take.”



During treatment, people come into the Laser55 center three times a week, and after 30 days their body will be transformed—all without the use of costly and painful surgery. The program is so effective, it can even help those whose bodies have been negatively affected by smart lipo.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Laser55 program is welcome to visit the center’s website; there, they can read in-depth information about the innovative procedure. Those who would like to have a consultation may call the friendly staff at Laser55 to set up an appointment.



About Laser55

Laser55 is an effective and non-surgical rapid weight loss program in Connecticut. The Laser55 center uses three state-of-the-art technologies in order to melt excess fat in just days. The center features flat screen TV’s in each treatment room and streaming digital music in 25 genres in order to make peoples’ stays as relaxing as possible. For more information, please visit http://www.laser55.com/