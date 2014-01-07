Weight Loss in Women Becomes Easy and Simple with the Venus Factor

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- The Venus Factor is a weight loss and body sculpting system designed especially for women and the unique challenges they face. Author John Bar ban acknowledges that the male and female bodies are quite different, and that an approach that is ideal for a man will not work nearly as well for a woman. Women have different hormone levels, fat storage patterns, muscle fiber distribution and psychological dispositions, all of which require a weight loss plan that caters to these specific attributes. By creating a system solely for women, bar ban has struck gold, and The Venus Factor finally gives women what they need a plan dedicated to the female body, mind and lifestyle.



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Users will not have to go out and buy any fat-burning pills or other expensive supplements either, as the system is based on sound diet, exercise and lifestyle choices. Users do not even need a gym membership. The book contains illustrated instructions for performing exercises in their own home without the need for any special equipment. This makes it possible for anyone to benefit from the program.



What is Included in the System?

When a person purchases this comprehensive body reshaping guide he or she can immediately download all of the components to their computer. Everything a person needs to get into great shape as quickly as possible will be at their fingertips:



-The main PDF manual, which includes the theory behind the system and how it works.

-The 12-week exercise program complete with workout routines women can perform virtually anywhere. This includes instructional videos that walk through every step of the workouts.

-Virtual Nutritionist, which is an application used to calculate women precise caloric and macronutrient needs based on her body type and weight loss goals.

-Access to The Venus Factor forum where members can discuss their experiences with the program and share success stories, tips and recipes. There is also a public blogging feature for those who want to share on a daily basis, create podcasts and get feedback from the community.



The main PDF guide is the blueprint for the entire system. It lays out every aspect of the 12-week regimen in clear, easy to understand language. There is nothing left to guess about, as the nutritional and exercise guidelines include complete meal plans and daily workout schedules. All a person has to do is bring the grocery list with him to the store each week and stock up on the ingredients he or she will need to prepare healthy, delicious meals. The workouts take only 40 minutes or so to perform and they can be done at home so keeping up with the schedule is easy.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



The Venus Factor dedicated user forum is a great resource for connecting with others who are following the program. If any women have questions about any aspect of the system, the forum is the place to find the answers.



There are even dedicated personal trainers who provide guidance to members. The best thing about the forum is that users encourage each other to stick with it and keep working toward their goals.



The workout guide and nutritional system are the meat and potatoes of The Venus Factor. Here a person will learn the correct way to perform each exercise, how to maximize their workouts and how to prepare meals that support their goals.



If any women are new to exercise, start with the beginner’s routines and move up as she gets comfortable with the various movements. If she lacks skills in the kitchen, fear not. The recipes are so easy to prepare that anyone can make them and the dishes are full of flavor.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook



Just for Women

The Venus Factor gives women the tools and information they need to break through plateaus and shed unwanted pounds of body fat fast. Since it was designed just for women, the strategies it espouses are meant specifically for the female body and psyche. There are no heavy weights to lift, dangerous supplements to take or gut-wrenching two hour workouts to perform. Women will be eating a healthy diet, performing intelligently designed workouts and losing weight each and every week.



About www.venusfactor.com

Venus Factor is an effective weight loss program especially designed for women by John Barban who is a known and qualified nutritionist and biologist himself.



Click here to download Venus Factor Ebook