Weight Loss Meal Plans for Women Revealed by Fat Loss Eat Magazine

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Fat Loss Factor is a 12-week weight loss program designed by medical researcher, nutritionist and chiropractor Dr Charles Livingston. The author is a healthy living practitioner who wanted to provide people with inside tips on how to live healthy and lose weight in a safe way. He gathered all the things he learned about detoxifying, dieting and exercising in a comprehensive guide that has helped thousands of people worldwide get in shape.



Visit the Official Website & Download Fat Loss Factor By Dr. Charles Livingston E-book



The magazine informs that the e-book contains valuable tips on what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, as well as the recommended foods after cardio workouts. Especially for its readers, FatLossEat.com reveals a before-bed free weight loss meal plan that will prevent people from going to sleep hungry and gaining weight.



Even though many people criticize eating after 6 pm, Fat Loss Eat magazine discloses that not all the types of food consumed after this hour are banned. Some type of food can actually speed up the fat burning process, making them highly recommended in a diet. These include green fruits and vegetables and fruits, as they are low in calories and very healthy.



Cottage cheese is another recommendation made by the magazine, explaining that it can calm down the hunger and prevents weight gain. Microwave popcorn is another option to relieve cravings, as long as it is eaten moderately. Many people like to have a snack while watching TV in bed at night, so these kinds of foods work best.



The question of whether eating white meat protein at night is recommended or not has not been settled yet, says the magazine. According to FatLossEat.com, some people say white meat such as chicken, turkey or fish will force the body to digest it while you are sleeping, therefore you will be losing weight. Others say that it will only turn into fat.



To find out more about appropriate diets and workout routines, FatLossEat.com advises people to read Dr Charles Livingston’s Fat Loss Factor e-book. The program will provide them with valuable insights on healthy living and losing weight in a fast, safe and healthy way, concludes the magazine.