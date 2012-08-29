Weight Loss Pill Proactol Plus Now Available for 20% off Reports Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- The weight loss pill Proactol Plus, which is officially classified as a certified medical device due to the way in which it alters the way fat is absorbed by the body, is now available for 20% off the normal price for a limited time, according to a popular weight loss website.



In order to benefit from this special promotion, which celebrates the Olympic and Paralympic games, customers simply need to enter the Proactol Plus 20% off promo code listed on the Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com website.



With regards to why customers should consider buying this supplement in the first place, one of its main benefits is that it is able to bind fat.



Indeed in clinical trials it was found to bind up to 27.4% of a person's dietary fat intake, meaning that nearly a third of the fat that people consume will pass straight through the body. Therefore it will not settle in the body, and it should be a lot easier to lose weight.



Another benefit of Proactol Plus is that it can help reduce the absorption of dietary cholesterol, and subsequently reduce food cravings.



By eliminating many of the unhealthy snacks that a lot of people eat on a daily basis, whether it's because they are bored or hungry between meals, it is possible to reduce the daily calorie intake quite substantially and subsequently start losing a few pounds.



Proactol Plus was not designed to be a substitute for a healthy diet and a structured exercise program. It is intended to be used as part of a healthy lifestyle in order to help people fulfill their weight loss goals and objectives.



Anyone that would like to buy Proactol Plus and take advantage of the special 20% off promotion that runs until 10th September 2012, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2012/08/28/proactol-plus-20-off-discount-code-now-available-until-septermber-10th/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.