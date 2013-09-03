Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- People in Cleveland who are looking to lose excess belly fat quickly are often searching for diet foods that allow them to lose weight without any of the negative side effects commonly associated with diet plans. And, when those Cleveland dieters fail to find the program that is ideal for their weight management needs, they usually return to their struggle with weight gain with no foreseeable end to their problem. Diet Doc took these struggles into consideration when developing their exclusive weight loss pills and designed them to target embarrassing belly fat and work together with healthy diet foods to offer clients a comfortable transition to a slimmer, sexier figure.



Becoming a Diet Doc patient includes unlimited access, six days per week, to the team of professional weight management coaches dedicated to guiding clients through this important, life-changing journey. Patients will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician who is trained in the causes of belly fat and weight gain and who will recommend and prescribe the best weight loss pills for the client’s specific needs. Because a Certificate of Analysis accompanies each shipment of weight loss pills, clients can feel confident in the quality of ingredients contained within their treatments. Additionally, patients can order their supplements over the phone or the internet to avoid the time and money traveling to a doctor’s office would require.



Some of Diet Doc’s more popular belly fat burning weight loss pills contain saffron extract that curbs the appetite and works on emotional eating. Patients struggling with the temptation to indulge in unhealthy, fatty foods begin by taking two capsules per day and will immediately begin to experience a decrease in the feeling of being hungry, which will allow patients to consume healthy diet foods instead.



Another beneficial weight loss pill developed in Diet Doc’s own, United States based pharmacies are electrolyte replacement capsules that work to eliminate fatigue or weakness many patients feel when reducing their caloric intake with healthy diet foods. While low carbohydrate diet foods effectively direct patients’ bodies to a state of ketosis where they will burn excess belly fat for fuel, this process often cause the kidneys to eliminate electrolytes very rapidly. This elimination can result in headaches and muscle cramping along with some weakness, but, when patients take electrolyte weight loss pills, these symptoms are removed and patients can comfortably lose weight.



These exclusive weight loss pills, and other supplements offered through Diet Doc programs, work with belly fat burning diet foods to provide Cleveland dieters with the fast results they desire. Certified nutritionists work to develop personalized meal and snack plans around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and preferences for different diet foods. Learning which healthy foods patients enjoy eating and that leave them feeling full and satisfied will help them to reach their initial fast weight loss goals and will also provide them with the skills they need to sustain their weight over time.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg