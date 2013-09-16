Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- For some people in America, starting a diet plan and losing weight can be challenging and, when results come too slowly or cravings derail good intentions for losing weight, many dieters will return to their unhealthy habits. Diet Doc took these issues into consideration when creating its diet plans and offers its clients exclusive weight loss pills for fast, easy results without any negative side effects or harmful consequences. And, because Diet Doc offers clients unlimited access to a team of weight management professionals, patient progress is consistently monitored and can be modified at any point of the patient’s program to increase the speed the they are losing weight.



Often, Diet Doc patients dramatically benefit from the 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills that help fat loss by elevating the patient’s metabolism and thyroid function. These weight loss pills, featured on the Dr. Oz Show several times as a dieting miracle, increase the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in elevated metabolism and allows patients to begin losing weight more quickly. During the patient’s initial physician consultation, the patient and doctor will discuss underlying health and medical issues that could be causing weight gain or inhibiting the patient from losing weight. Depending on the patient’s specific needs, physicians have access to 7-Keto DHEA or other weight loss pills created to address a variety of health issues that can be contributing to weight gain.



In addition to weight loss pills that increase fat burn for faster results, Diet Doc also produces supplements to control the patient’s cravings for unhealthy, processed foods. Patients will work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to create a low fat, nutrient rich diet plan that, while allowing the patient to continue losing weight, also leaves them feeling full and satisfied. Patients will meet with the nutritionist and explain their personal needs and preferences and a meal and snack plan will be designed around their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and favorite foods. Yet, while these diet plans work to accommodate patient requests; unhealthy, fatty foods will not be included as part of the patient’s diet plan.



To curb the patient’s appetite and cravings for these foods, Diet Doc offers a variety of appetite suppressing weight loss pills, the most popular being Saffron Extract supplements. These weight loss pills are considered a breakthrough in appetite control as saffron extract curbs the appetite to work on emotional eating. Until the development of these supplements, there has not been an effective medication that dealt with emotional eating.



Diet Doc is dedicated to helping their clients, nationwide, rapidly shed excess and embarrassing weight through their unique diet plans. These diet plans are one of the few programs that not only help patients reach their initial weight management goals, they also provide patients with the skills they need to sustain their weight for the future and create a healthier, more active lifestyle.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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