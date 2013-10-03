Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- People in Louisiana who have been struggling to rid themselves of embarrassing body fat often need to do more than simply change their diet plan to lose weight fast. And, while many fad diets offer weight loss pills and supplements to assist with losing weight, most of those treatments are homeopathic and do not contain levels of active ingredients high enough to provide their clients with any real results. Diet Doc is committed to offering their clients the most rapid and effective prescription hormone diet plans and only utilizes weight loss pills and treatments that contain appropriate levels of active ingredients and the highest quality of components available. Through their unique approach to body fat elimination, Diet Doc has already helped thousands of people across the United States, including many people in the Louisiana area, rapidly lose weight and begin leading a happier, healthier lifestyle.



To achieve the greatest amount of body fat reduction, many clients are prescribed Diet Doc’s exclusive hormone treatments that target body fat in hard to reach areas of the body commonly unresponsive to diet change alone. Including these treatments as part of a prescription hormone diet plan allows patients to see fast, lasting results. And, because Diet Doc’s hormone diet plans require a valid physician prescription, clients can feel confident that they contain only the most effective ingredients to maximize their results.



In addition to natural hormone treatments, Diet Doc patients will also receive a one-year prescription for specially formulated weight loss pills to increase body fat elimination and combat any negative side effects of calorie reduction. Through Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans, patients have access to the only 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills available in the United States. These weight loss pills are only comparable to over-the-counter supplements that do not have enough active ingredients to be beneficial or reduce body fat. Like Diet Doc’s natural hormone treatments, 7-Keto DHEA weight loss pills require a doctor’s prescription because of their high levels of effective ingredients that accelerate body fat loss by elevating metabolism.



DHEA is an acronym for the chemical dehydroepiandrosterone and is a steroid hormone naturally produced in the adrenal glands near the kidney. DHEA studies suggest that it may increase hormone levels, stimulate the sex drive and improve overall quality of life as well as acting as an effective tool for depression and weight loss. Including 7-Keto DHEA in prescription hormone diet plans increases the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in an elevated metabolism and increased fat loss.



Diet Doc has long understood that, to successfully reach their fat loss goals, dieters must do more than simply change what they are eating. They created their prescription hormone diet plans to offer their clients an easy, effortless way to reach their goals and sustain their weight over time. Utilizing Diet Doc’s specially formulated weight loss pills and hormone diet treatments has made this approach to fat loss the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg