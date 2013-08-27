Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- While most people in Scottsdale Arizona want to reduce their risk for weight-related illnesses and diseases, many are struggling with maintaining their commitment to lose weight fast because achieving results can be time-consuming. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer their clients exclusive weight loss pills and supplements that decrease the appetite while increasing the speed that fat is burned for energy and is quickly eliminated from the stomach, thighs and underarms. Diet Doc patients following hCG diets with personalized meal plans and supplemented with weight loss pills have reported being able to lose weight fast with some losing up to almost a pound of excess fat per day.



One of Diet Doc’s most popular weight loss pills are the Slim Down supplements that contain herbal extracts which block the absorption of sugar and directly suppress the patient’s appetite. Because there is 5,000 mcg of vitamin B12 per capsule and a limited amount of caffeine in these weight loss pills, patients have increased energy levels without having to turn to strong stimulants like ephedra or phentramine. Diet Doc’s Slim Down weight loss pills are seamlessly incorporated into hCG diet plans and work flawlessly with low calorie meal plans to allow patients to lose weight fast and effectively.



Patient progress is continuously monitored throughout their hCG diet to ensure that they are able to lose weight fast and to confirm that the weight loss pills they have been prescribed are producing the results physicians and clients are anticipating. Weight loss pills and supplements can be altered or modified throughout hCG diets to increase the speed that patients are losing weight and transitioning to a slimmer, healthier figure.



Diet Doc is committed to not only helping their clients lose weight fast, they also want to educate patients on the importance of developing healthy eating habits in order to sustain their weight for the future. The final phase of Diet Doc’s hCG diets is considered the maintenance phase where patients take the skills they have learned throughout their program and create a lifestyle around their new, healthy practices and routines. Diet Doc understands that being able to lose weight fast is only half the battle and encourages patients to continue to eat healthy foods to sustain their new body weight.



This dedication to helping patients reach initial weight management goals, along with their intention to leave patients with enough knowledge and understanding of methods for controlling weight in the future, has made Diet Doc’s hCG diets the nation’s leading medically supervised fat loss programs. Thousands of people across the United States, including patients in Scottsdale Arizona, have successfully lost weight and have reached their weight management goals by simply taking the first step and contacting a Diet Doc physician.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/

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