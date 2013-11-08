Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Knowing which weight loss pills are most effective and which are best to be used with a low fat diet can be difficult, especially for those without a professional health or medical background. Because of this, many people in the Louisiana area look to health care professionals for answers for issues on weight loss pills and the secrets to a successful low fat diet plan. Now, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet programs include many of the weight loss pills, and the ingredients contained in these pills, encouraged by weight management professionals. Combining a low fat diet with natural, fat burning diet pills and supplements and maintaining their prescription hormone diet program has already helped thousands of Diet Doc patients across the United States eliminate excess and embarrassing fat to create a healthier, slimmer figure.



While developing a low fat diet that works with each patient’s specific needs is important for reaching initial fat loss goals, the Diet Doc team also stresses the importance of learning about nutrient rich foods so that patients can continue to eat low calorie, unprocessed foods even after they have completed their prescription hormone diet plans. Educating and counseling patients on foods that contain necessary essential elements and minerals, but that also taste good and satisfied the patient’s hunger is what allows Diet Doc patients to sustain their weight for the long-term future. And, because these specially formulated weight loss pills work best with a low fat diet, patients will begin working closely with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists from the start of their prescription hormone diet plan.



Many of the fast weight loss pills and supplements endorsed by weight control experts may have proven, successful results, but may not be appropriate for every patient’s fat loss needs. Once patients decide to begin losing weight with Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diets, they will consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss underlying health issues that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting rapid fat loss. Considering internal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs, the physician will determine which weight loss pills are most appropriate to address those issues and encourage the body to flush excess fat out of the system.



This personalized approach to losing weight not only extends weight loss pills featured on television, it is also considered when creating a meal and snack plan that works seamlessly with those supplements. Each patient will receive a customized, low fat diet plan that is created around his or her age, gender, health history and food preferences. Just as the supplements address specific causes of weight gain, a tailored low fat diet provides patients in Louisiana with a more comfortable transition to a healthier lifestyle because they will be consuming foods that they are accustomed to and that are appropriate for their personal health needs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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