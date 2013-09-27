Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Many people in Charleston, WV would be interested in weight loss plans that are designed around their own personal needs, including age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, but may be unaware that Diet Doc offers these types of personalized weight loss plans that are easily accessible over the phone or the internet, and in the privacy of the patient’s own home. And, in addition to a tailored weight loss plan, patients receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive hCG diet treatments and the best diet pills to address their unique causes of weight gain. Thousands of people across the United States, including many people in Charleston, WV, have already taken advantage of these effective hCG diet programs, have begun losing embarrassing, excess fat and are now leading healthier, more active lives.



Once patients choose to start losing weight with Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans, they only need to complete an online health questionnaire and consult with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. During this initial consultation, patients will discuss their health history and help the physician uncover any underlying medical issues, like internal imbalances or improperly functioning internal organs, that could be causing weight gain or inhibiting effective weight loss. Physicians will recommend and prescribe the best diet pills available to address these underlying concerns and patients will then receive their one-year prescription. To ensure client confidentiality, all patients are able to order their best diet pills during this initial consultation and can request for them to be shipped directly to the patient’s front door, avoiding any need to travel to a diet clinic.



All Diet Doc hCG diet products are produced by fully licensed and United States based pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality ingredients are used. And, because Diet Doc is committed to providing patients with the best diet pills for their own personal needs, they have committed to developing supplements that treat specific dieting issues. One popular treatment option is Diet Doc’s saffron extract best diet pills, which were developed to treat emotional eating. These best diet pills, often featured on the television as a breakthrough treatment for weight loss plans, are one of the first supplements to treat emotional eating that has proven to be an issue that many dieters struggle with.



Patients participating in Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss plans also have access to exclusive hCG diet treatments that target excess fat in hard to reach areas of the body. The hormone contained within the hCG diet treatments is naturally produced by pregnant women and acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. When used as a fat burning tool for Diet Doc’s weight loss plans these hCG diet treatments flush out stored fat and actively suppress the patient’s appetite. This ability to control cravings and the temptation to overeat will allow patients to see fast and easy results.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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