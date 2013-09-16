Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Approximately 500,000 people worldwide die each year of severe influenza, or the flu. According to a study sponsored by the World Health Organization, and reported online by Medical News Today, those who are obese, and were never before regarded as a high risk group for flu related heightened illness, were found to have an increased risk of more severe outcomes, including death, from influenza.



Researchers at McMaster University report that obese people face a three times greater risk of dying from influenza and should be given priority access to influenza vaccines. The study also reports that it is not clear whether obesity increases the risk of death from the flu or the co-existing conditions that tend to accompany being obese. During a pandemic of influenza, flu vaccines may become scarce, which forces patients to be qualified to receive the vaccine. Because the flu vaccines can take several months to develop and manufacture, including obese individuals on the priority list to receive the flu vaccine becomes an important issue.



Decades of scientific fast weight loss research has enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to help Americans avoid serious complications of the flu virus by producing safe and effective weight loss. Patients who make the decision to improve their health by losing weight are medically qualified prior to beginning the prescription weight loss plans at Diet Doc. Board certified doctors consult with each patient individually, reviewing the patient’s entire system, which enables the doctors to identify and resolve any issues that may have been hindering weight loss in the past.



Certified nutritionists create hCG diet plans for qualified patients that fit comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle while being compatible with medical needs, nutritional requirements and weight loss goals. These hCG diet plans are designed to be rich in essential nutrients and incorporate a wide range of delicious and healthy vegetables and lean proteins, while being low in carbohydrates. The addition of Diet Doc’s prescription weight loss medication triggers the brain to release trapped and stored fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source. Patients who follow the prescription weight loss plans report noticeable weight loss in the belly, hips and thighs, typically the most stubborn areas to lose, within days of beginning the weight loss plans, without side effects. Patients find the menu interesting and the fast weight loss encourages dieters to adhere to the weight loss plan.



The professionals at Diet Doc have developed their prescription hCG diet plans, founded on the principles of generating fast weight loss, by promoting the safest hCG diet plans available. The company has become the nation’s leader in medically supervised fast weight loss plans and has helped thousands avoid weight related flu complications by providing only the highest quality prescription products, designing hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s specific needs and offering a level of personal service unequaled by competitors. Now with the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations of the country, patients can begin their weight loss journey from the comfort of their own home simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Avoid the fear of developing serious complications from the flu virus in the upcoming influenza season by losing excess weight safely and successfully. Call the experts at Diet Doc today to schedule a free consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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