Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- In response to the proven results of weight loss plans using ingredients endorsed by medical professionals, Diet Doc created their own diet pills and supplements that, while containing similar ingredients, are specially formulated to target the weight in hard to reach areas of the body. Yet, where other weight loss plans only utilize homeopathic ingredients that do not contain levels of active ingredients high enough to provide clients with any real results, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone treatments are 100% pure and are comprised of only prescription strength ingredients that effectively melt away the weight. Patients who have already started losing the weight with Diet Doc prescription hormone plans report effective fat loss because of the unique combination of healthy meal plans and supplements.



To ensure the quality of Diet Doc’s pills, supplements and overall weight loss plans, each Diet Doc product is produced within their own United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. Utilizing potent new ingredients like saffron extract and 7-Keto DHEA, the Diet Doc team has created its own, exclusive supplements and diet pills that specifically target the weight around the stomach, thighs and underarms and help patients see fast fat loss results. And, in addition to rapid fat burn, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone weight loss plans utilize supplements that actively suppress patients’ appetites and provide them with the ability to reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits.



Patients interested in beginning Diet Doc’s natural weight loss plans need only to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule a consultation with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. During this initial consultation, physicians will inquire as to the patient’s goals for eliminating the weight they have gained and will begin designing a personalized program for each patient’s individual needs. While all patients will have specially tailored weight loss plans, many will be prescribed diet pills and supplements that contain the most effective fat burning ingredients available.



Two supplements, exclusive to Diet Doc’s weight loss plans, but that contain ingredients that have become widely popular for their ability to rapidly eliminate the weight, are saffron extract diet pills and 7-Keto DHEA supplements. Both supplements have been hailed on television as weight loss miracles but because of their effect on two different aspects of losing weight. Medical professionals have encouraged the use of saffron extract for patients who struggle with emotional eating, something many dieters in California suffer through. Saffron extract has proven to be an effective medication for this problem that, until now, there was no other treatment for. 7-Keto DHEA, on the other hand, accelerates fat loss by elevating metabolism and increasing thermogenesis. By increasing the active thyroid hormone T3, the patient’s metabolism becomes elevated and results in an increase of fat loss.



Diet Doc researchers remain committed to delivering the most advanced science and products to their clients and consistently improve upon products so that patients are provided the most effective prescription hormone supplements available. In a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients reported fast weight loss without any negative side effects or harmful consequences.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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