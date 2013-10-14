Weight Loss Programs DL Offers Free to Download BMI Calculator for Men

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- In recent times men have become increasingly conscious of their self-image and weight loss, once thought a feminine preserve, are now almost as popular among men who wish to stay slim for aesthetic, practical and health reasons. The Body Mass Index (or BMI) is one way in which individuals can monitor their weight relative to the optimum average, and Weight Loss Programs DL has now released a BMI calculator for men, which takes into account their unique physiological make up in providing results which are accurate and achievable.



The software can be downloaded direct from the Weight Loss Programs DL website and comes with an unlimited usage license so that users can make use of the program for life; none of the features are hidden behind a premium buyout. Users simply enter all the information required by the calculator to create the most accurate reading of their current, and optimum, BMI.



By providing both these values for the BMI calculator men can begin to understand what is necessary for them to reach their optimum weight, which is calculated using specific information requested by the calculator that users can input themselves to get their result.



A spokesperson for Weight Loss Programs explained, “One of the disadvantages of the BMI system is that it does not take into account the fact that muscle weighs more than fat, and individuals with greater muscle development can still be viewed as overweight according to their BMI, despite being healthy with a low body fat ratio. The BMI calculator for men takes this into account in order to eliminate this prejudice and give men a more realistic outlook on their current and optimum BMI values, to better help them create and stick to weight loss targets.”



About Weight Loss Programs DL

Weight Loss Programs DL has now created a BMI calculator for men. This BMI calculator for men is specialized to help men to detect the exact right weight based on a number of different factors. Using the latest and most scientifically accurate evidence, the BMI chart helps men to get an understanding of their body composition and type versus the ideal healthy individual. For more information, please visit: http://weightlossprogramsdl.com/