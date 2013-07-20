Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2013 -- Eating healthy and exercising may eventually help people see fat loss, but weight loss programs that incorporate diet pills and supplements can help patients shed excess and embarrassing weight quickly and safely without the wait. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss programs utilize powerful fat burning supplements, such as the raspberry ketone diet, to increase the rate at which patients are burning fat and also introduce patients to hCG injections, which are enhanced with vitamins for increased energy levels and also act as a fat mobilizer to flush fatty tissue from the patient’s body.



Each potential patient will first complete an extensive health questionnaire and consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether they are a good match for hCG diets, and determine which supplements will be most beneficial for their fast weight loss programs. Diet Doc developed their hCG diet protocol while considering that each patient’s body will respond to weight loss programs differently and will therefore require personalized diet plans. Two of Diet Doc’s most popular products are the hCG injections which mobilize fat, suppress the appetite and increase energy levels and the raspberry ketone diets which increase the breakdown of stored fat to speed up the rate that the patient’s body is burning fat.



hCG injections utilize the naturally powerful hormone hCG which was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. When Simeons isolated the hCG hormone, he saw that it was only produced by pregnant females and acted as a protective barrier to the growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilized excess fat storage to provide the fetus with nutrition. When used in weight loss programs, hCG continues to mobilize unnecessary fat while leaving muscle mass untouched and encourages that fatty buildup to be flushed from the patient’s body. hCG treatments can be received as oral drops and sublingual tablets, however, the most popular form are hCG injections because they are enhanced with B vitamins to increase the patient’s energy levels. hCG injections are also immensely popular because they can be received through the mail and can be administered by the patient in the privacy of their own home. Clients outside a weight loss clinic in Chicago can enjoy safe results comfortably at home with the ease of a telephone call.



Diet Doc’s raspberry ketone diet has increased in popularity since raspberry ketones were featured on television as a miracle diet pill for weight loss programs. The raspberry ketones used in ketone diets increase the levels of norepinephrine, a hormone that increases the breakdown of stored fat supplies into free fatty acids which are burned for energy by the patient’s body. While on the raspberry ketone diet, the hormone adiponectine is also stimulated to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance commonly linked with obesity.



Diet Doc is committed to helping their patients reach weight management goals through hCG weight loss programs and constantly monitor each patient’s progress throughout this important journey. Prescription diet pills or fat burning supplements that a patient is using, such as hCG injections or the raspberry ketone diet, can always be modified or alternated for a different supplement to make sure that the patient is burning fat as quickly and as safely as possible.



