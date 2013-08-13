Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- While eating a low-fat diet filled with healthy foods is an important part of any diet program, for patients in Mississippi looking to quickly burn belly fat and see immediate results eating healthy food alone won’t work. Intense cravings to indulge in processed, fatty foods can upset good intentions to stick to diet plans and lose excess and embarrassing weight. Fortunately Diet Doc considered this issue when developing the unique protocol for hCG diet plans and now includes hCG treatments along with specially formulated weight loss shakes to not only flush away stored fat but to also act as a powerful appetite suppressant. Diet Doc understands that controlling the patient’s appetite will allow them to reevaluate their food choices and begin incorporating healthy foods into their diet that won’t lead to weight gain.



hCG is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced by pregnant women to ensure that their growing fetus receives the nutrients it requires. When the mother does not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilizes excess fat storage, like belly fat, and directs that belly fat to the fetus. Once this process was discovered, hCG quickly became an essential component for successful belly fat diets. While hCG still targets fat storage in hard to reach places, instead of directing that fat to a fetus, it effectively flushes the fat from the patient’s body. Diet Doc took the science and research from the initial discovery of hCG, and the early hCG belly fat diets, and modernized it to offer patients what are now the nation’s leading weight management programs in the United States.



Once potential Diet Doc patients complete an extensive, online health questionnaire, they will schedule a consultation with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether the patient has any underlying health or medical issues that could be contributing to weight gain. The physician will then discuss which diet pills and supplements, like Diet Doc’s weight loss shakes, will be most beneficial for their diet plan. Most patients will immediately begin including weight loss shakes into their diet plan to complement their hCG treatments and their healthy food and meal plans. These specially formulated weight loss shakes are designed to supplement healthy foods while also suppressing cravings for unhealthy, processed and fatty snacks. And, at less than two grams of carbohydrates per serving, Diet Doc’s weight loss shakes encourage increased metabolism through thermogenesis.



Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients eliminate unnecessary belly fat through healthy foods and natural supplements including herbs, oils and weight loss shakes. Diet Doc understands that clients in Jackson Mississippi want immediate results and, through their unique protocol developed specifically for hCG diets, Diet Doc has successfully helped thousands of patients reach their weight management goals.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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