Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Enjoying delicious weight loss shakes and following satisfying food recipes may not seem like the best way to quickly shed unwanted body fat but, for Chicago dieters, discovering that this does in fact lead to extreme fat loss can be life changing. Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet plans prescription hormone diet plans that combine natural supplements, like their exclusive weight loss shakes, and healthy food recipes to show their clients that it is possible to rapidly eliminate body fat by following this simple protocol. Thousands of Diet Doc patients, many of those patients from the Chicago area, have already taken advantage of this easy weight management program and have successfully lost pounds of excess and embarrassing fat.



Once patients speak with a Diet Doc physician, they will receive a one-year prescription for fat burning supplements, treatments and weight loss shakes. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, all Diet Doc products are produced in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies and come with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the quality and levels of each ingredient. And, while patients will receive a personalized prescription hormone diet plan, many clients also incorporate meal replacement options like weight loss shakes and bars into their daily meal plans.



Coupling weight loss shakes with other healthy food recipes allow patients to see a much faster decrease in their overall body fat and eliminate negative side effects, like cravings and fatigue, that can sometimes accompany dieting. Diet Doc’s specially formulated weight loss shakes promote metabolism through thermogenesis and balance blood sugar by regulating patient’s insulin levels, which leads to faster fat elimination. And, because these weight loss shakes actually block patient’s ability to absorb processed carbohydrates, patients will also experience a significant decrease in their cravings for carbs – something that many dieters in Chicago struggle with.



While Diet Doc’s weight control bars and shakes help patients reduce their overall body fat content, patients will still need to learn about healthy food recipes that contain body fat burning ingredients. Therefore, each patient will work closely with a Diet Doc nutritionist to create food recipes and meal plans around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This personalized approach to dieting and food recipes not only helps patients lose embarrassing body fat, it also help patients learn which foods are low in fat and calories and could help them sustain their weight over time.



Sustaining weight after a prescription hormone diet is complete is something that many weight management programs fail to consider and is what sets Diet Doc programs apart from the rest. Throughout the patient’s diet plan patient’s diet plan, they will have unlimited access to Diet Doc’s team of weight control experts who will impart the skills necessary to live a healthier lifestyle. The goal is for patients to learn about proper nutrition in order to eliminate bad eating habits and, instead, choose food items rich in essential elements and minerals, not fat and sugar.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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