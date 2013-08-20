Weight Loss Shapewear That Can Help Women Lose 3 Inches from Their Waistline Featured at ENetHealth.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- ENetHealth.com have recently reviewed some of the best weight loss shapewear for women because these items of clothing can help women lose as much as 3 inches from their waistline without diet or exercise.



More specifically, they have examined some of the top shapewear from one of the leading companies in this field - Pelham & Strutt - because these are said to be some of the best and most effective body shaping clothes on the market.



In their latest article they start off by discussing some of the benefits of wearing shapewear. The main benefit is obviously related to weight loss because they can help woman instantly appear slimmer than they actually are.



However they can also provide posture support and spinal alignment, which many people might not be aware of.



They then go on to discuss some of the best and most popular body shaping items that are available from Pelham and Strutt, which include shorts, briefs, tights, an under dress, a vest and a body shaper.



These all serve different purposes because some will bring the hips and the waistline in, and give a better shape to the stomach and / or the bottom, whilst other items will help to shape the thighs, for example.



A spokesperson for ENetHealth.com said:



"Whilst this range of shapewear clothing from Pelham & Strutt will not provide you with permanent weight loss, they can easily help you lose 2 or 3 inches from your waistline as soon as you put them on."



"Therefore they are perfect for nights out, for instance, and because they are so comfortable, you could even wear them all day long if you wanted to in order to give yourself a much more flattering figure and appear a lot slimmer."



More details about this range of weight loss shapewear for women from Pelham and Strutt can be found at:



http://enethealth.com/womens-shapewear-from-pelham-and-strutt/



About ENetHealth.com

ENetHealth.com offers lots of useful tips and advice to those people interested in health, beauty and weight loss, and they also review many of the most popular products in these industries as well.