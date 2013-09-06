Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- With the increasing awareness of serious weight-related diseases and sicknesses, discovering the key to better health has become a priority for many people in Detroit and across the United States. But, even though awareness of these issues has increased, finding the fast diet program that works, and that people in Detroit can stick with, can be challenging. Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans and weight loss supplements so that their clients could quickly and easily achieve a thinner body and better health without many of the negative side effects most dieters encounter when beginning the fast diet. And, clients are able to maintain their program and reach their weight management goals because Diet Doc incorporates their exclusive weight loss supplements that control the appetite and increase the speed at which patients see fat melting away.



The key to the fast diet program offered through Diet Doc’s team of weight control professionals is a steady combination of support from physicians, education on healthy eating for better health and Diet Doc’s specially formulated weight loss supplements. Each potential client will first complete a confidential online health and medical questionnaire to help physicians uncover any underlying internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs that could be contributing to weight gain or inhibiting clients from achieving better health. The physician will then recommend and prescribe weight loss supplements to address these issues during the fast diet program created specially for the patient. All weight loss supplements can be quickly and easily ordered over the phone or the internet and are shipped directly to the patient’s home with a Certificate of Analysis demonstrating the high quality of ingredients used within the fast diet supplements. Because these products are developed in Diet Doc’s own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies, clients can feel confident that they are receiving only the highest quality ingredients available on today’s market.



Diet Doc patients will also work closely with certified nutritionists who spend time educating patients on the importance of choosing healthy, low fat foods that encourage the patient’s body to burn fat for energy. Patients will also receive the fast diet cookbook along with their shipment of weight loss supplements and can begin creating their own meals based on the recommendations of Diet Doc’s nutritionists. Patients will quickly learn which foods allow them to reach their better health fat loss goals but still taste great and leave them feeling full and satisfied. And, using these important skills after completing the fast diet program allows Diet Doc patients to sustain their fast weight loss over time, something many fad diets have been unable to offer their patients.



Because the Diet Doc team is dedicated to helping patients quickly shed unwanted and embarrassing excess fat, and achieve better health overall, they remain available for unlimited client consultations six days per week. Should patients have questions about how to achieve better health, whether their weight loss supplements can be modified or any other concerns, Diet Doc physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists are available to provide answers, guidance and support.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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