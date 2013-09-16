Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- With advances in science and medical understanding have come fat burning programs like the Paleo high protein diet that eliminates carbohydrates and replaces those meal options with low fat foods that are high in protein. But many people in California have tried, and ultimately failed, to maintain their high protein diet food cravings for their inability to stick with their program. When Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans, they took this concern into consideration and developed a program designed around healthy, low fat foods and enhanced with weight loss supplements designed for faster fat burn with no negative side effects, like intense cravings.



Patients interested in losing weight with Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss supplements should complete the confidential online health questionnaire and schedule a phone or internet consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained physicians. The physician will review the patient’s health questionnaire and uncover any underlying internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs that could be contributing to the patient’s weight gain. With this information, the patient will be prescribed weight loss supplements that will address and eliminate any causes of fat accumulation. Diet Doc understands that many of their clients in California may not have the time it takes to travel to a clinic to order or pick up their weight loss supplements and makes their exclusive treatments available to be shipped directly to the patient’s home.



Patients will then consult with a certified nutritionist who has been specially trained in the most effective low fat foods for fat burning, high protein diets. The nutritionist will design a meal and snack plan, filled with low fat foods, around the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences. This meal plan will also focus on lean meats and fresh vegetables as the key to losing weight through a high protein diet. By eliminating or significantly reducing the consumption of carbohydrates, the patient is removing the body’s main source of fuel and requiring that their body instead burn excess body fat for energy. But, Diet Doc recognizes that eliminating or reducing carbohydrates can be challenging and utilizes their exclusive weight loss supplements to control the patient’s cravings and allow them to easily stick with their high protein diet.



One of Diet Doc’s most popular weight loss supplements are their Slim Down diet pills that contain herbal extracts to block the absorption of sugar and directly suppress appetite. Taking Slim Down as part of their high protein diet will allow patients to easily eliminate carbohydrates and consume low fat foods instead. There is also 5,000 mcg of vitamin B12 per Slim Down capsule and about 2 cups of coffee worth of caffeine to decrease any fatigue the patient may experience, but the capsules do not contain strong stimulants like ephedra or phentramine.



Diet Doc is committed to helping their clients quickly and easily lose unwanted and embarrassing fat and believe that the most effective method for achieving these results is through a high protein diet and low fat foods. Their programs have successfully helped thousands of patients reach their weight loss goals and, most importantly, have provided them with the skills necessary to sustain their weight over time.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg