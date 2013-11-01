Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- While many weight management professionals recommend weight loss supplements, finding the supplement or treatment that is right for the individual patient’s requires attention to their particular cause, or causes, of weight gain. With this principle in mind, Diet Doc created their personalized prescription hormone diet plans that consider the patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle preferences when choosing weight loss supplements that will best aid clients in achieving their goals and losing weight. And, because of the proven results provided by fast weight loss supplements, many of these treatments are now offered through Diet Doc programs and incorporated where appropriate in helping the client succeed in losing weight.



Some of the more popular weight loss supplements featured on the market contain natural saffron extract that makes patients taking them feel satisfied following their meals instead of wanting to indulge in second, or third, servings. A widely respected television doctor also refers to saffron extract weight loss supplements as miracle appetite suppressants because they are the first treatments that effectively relieve patients of the symptoms of emotional overeating. Because of the decrease in fat-forming sugar cravings and snacking, and because saffron extract weight loss supplements promote a healthy lifestyle and mood to avoid overeating, patients who include them in their diet plans are successful in losing weight.



During an initial physician consultation, patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician to discuss their health and medical history, as well as a history of emotional overeating, to determine whether saffron extract weight loss supplements are appropriate for helping them in losing weight.



While saffron extract has been prescribed to treat emotional overeating, this is not necessarily each patient’s cause of weight gain and may not be effective in assisting every patient with losing weight. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, the Diet Doc team of physicians, nurses and nutritionists take time prior to beginning a diet plan to identify the patient’s personal needs and underlying health issues that could causing weight gain. This personalized approach to losing weight not only helps patients reach their initial fat loss goals, it also helps patients sustain their weight in the future.



Including supplements and diet pills that have been endorsed and approved by weight management professionals increases the effectiveness of simply following a healthy, low calorie meal plan and eases any discomfort that can accompany a reduced caloric intake. And, because some treatments actively target stored body fat and flush that fat from the patient’s body, Diet Doc clients are able to see results more quickly than with diet change alone.



Because Diet Doc is dedicated to respecting their California clients’ privacy, all supplements or diet pills can be ordered over the phone or the internet and will be shipped directly to their front door. While other diet programs require patients to travel to weight management clinics for consultations or treatments, Diet Doc operates completely through telemedicine, bringing their weight control experts to dieters in California and the rest of the United States.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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