Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Overeating and the availability of cheap, convenient and unhealthy foods has left many people in California struggling with weight gain and obesity and trying to find weight loss supplements that could help them be successful in losing weight. And, many of those same California dieters are turning to respected weight management professionals for guidance in choosing weight loss supplements weight loss supplements that have helped others be successful in losing weight and achieving a slimmer, sexier figure. Diet Doc considered the proven results of the products featured on television and now incorporates many of these ingredients in their own, exclusive diet pills, supplements and treatments. But, because Diet Doc combines their treatments with personalized meal plans and takes time to identify underlying causes of weight gain, their patients are more successful in losing weight quickly and keeping that weight off over time.



Some of the more popular weight loss supplements contain an ingredient called DHEA and, because this has helped produce effective fat loss results, Diet Doc created their own product, 7-Keto DHEA, a form of the adrenal hormone DHEA that doesn’t convert to estrogen or testosterone and brings none of the side effects sometimes related to the use of DHEA. Featured on the television several times as a miracle weight loss supplement, this product accelerates fat loss by elevating the metabolism and by increasing thermogenesis. These weight loss supplements aggressively increase the active thyroid hormone T3, which results in an elevated metabolism and an increase in patients losing weight.



Other popular weight loss supplements promoted online and on television contain natural saffron extract that helps patients control excessive hunger and cravings. Often referred to as a miracle appetite suppressant, when saffron extract is used in weight loss supplements, it works to end emotional overeating or indulging in unhealthy foods because of depression or anxiety. The use of saffron extract has become widely popular mainly because, until now, there has been no effective medication available that is able to treat overeating because of emotional distress.



Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc produces all of their exclusive fat burning products in their own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies. Diet Doc is dedicated to only offering their clients the highest quality of effective ingredients and, so that patients are fully aware of what their treatments contain, provide each patient with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients within each treatment.



Because Diet Doc products contain only high quality ingredients, the company has been successful by helping their clients in losing weight and leading healthier, happier lives overall. These results, and the effectiveness of Diet Doc products, have helped to make these diet plans the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management and the most efficient program for losing weight.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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