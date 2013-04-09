Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Weight loss surgery may appear quick and simple to some; however, most agree that those who lose weight in a responsible, healthy manner are more apt to enjoy continued dieting success and improved long term health. Diet Doc offers prescription hCG diet plans that not only eliminate poor dietary habits initially, but simultaneously foster new healthy eating habits for long term weight management. More than 97% of clients report results of up to one pound per day of unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight simply by following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet guidelines. This is opposed to expensive bariatric surgery, which simply forces patients to eat less and does not actually teach them healthy eating habits. Proven safe, effective, and affordable, lower in cost and equally as effective as invasive weight loss surgery, a Diet Doc hCG diet plan utilizes over a decade of scientific research, combining prescription hCG with customized nutrition plans to trigger safe and fast weight loss with little to no reported side effects.



Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consultation, Diet Doc’s in-house certified nutritionists create tailor made diet plans which are specific to each patient’s nutritional needs. Prescription hCG, available in injectable solution, sublingual tablets, and oral drops will be prescribed, also according to individual patient needs and typically administered once per day. Prescription hCG, when used in conjunction with the company’s customized hCG weight loss plans, triggers the hypothalamus to release stored fat into the bloodstream, burning this excess fat as a primary source of energy. In addition to hCG’s ability to mobilize fat stores, the hormone is capable of naturally curbing appetite, ensuring that patients are not excessively hungry during a low calorie nutrition plan. Patients are routinely losing excess fat without experiencing hunger or between-meal cravings, all free from significant side effects.



Weight loss surgery may appear appealing to those who have struggled unsuccessfully to lose unhealthy, embarrassing and cumbersome weight; however, those who lose weight in a more controlled and responsible manner, ideally by incorporating healthy food choices into meal planning and altering poor dietary habits are more likely to enjoy continued improvement in health and weight while avoiding the potential risks, complications, and side effects associated with invasive surgery. Weight loss surgery typically involves a lengthy recuperation followed by the need to grind foods in order to avoid stomach upset. In most cases, patients will not begin to lose weight for several weeks to months. Diet Doc patients will notice the loss of pounds and inches, typically in the most difficult to lose areas such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly, and normally within the first two days of following the company’s prescription hCG diet plans.



Diet Doc offers an impressive collection of nutrition products designed to complement an hCG diet plan, including prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements which are essential to all healthy diets, prescription strength diet pills to facilitate more rapid results, and a delicious assortment of diet foods and snacks. Diet Doc’s fast weight loss specialists are dedicated to the safe and successful diet experience of each client and offer only prescription grade fast weight loss products that are manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc has become the nation’s leader in doctor designed and medically supervised fast weight loss solutions and has helped thousands of Americans to easily achieve dieting goals. The company offers a healthy and safe approach to fast weight loss by tailoring and customizing diet programs specifically to each patient’s bodily needs. With pricing plans available to fit even the tightest budget, healthy, long term results are affordable for anyone, free from the potential risks and side effects associated with expensive and invasive weight loss surgery.



