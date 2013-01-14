Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Diet Doc announced a new hCG diet that is a lot more effective and affordable when compared to invasive weight loss surgeries such as lap band or bariatric surgery. This prescription diet that is available at a fraction of the cost has none of the adverse side effects and intrinsic medical risks associated with these surgeries. Diet Doc recommends clients spend some time understanding and familiarizing themselves with their individually tailored nutrition plans before opting for these procedures. This ensures that clients make an informed decision after assessing the safety and effectiveness of each diet plan.



Though improvements and advancements in medicine have been rapid, the risks and complications associated with medical procedures have also increased. Apart from the escalating costs and recuperation time associated with various fast weight loss procedures and surgeries, serious infections like MRSA and other side effects continue to be a problem. Diet Doc’s individualized prescription hCG diet that produces the same results as surgery without any of the side effects and costs just a few hundred dollars. Since 1954, prescription hCG has been used an effective weight loss aid. When used in conjunction with a low calorie diet, it produces results that are either similar to or maybe even better than bariatric surgery. Unlike invasive and risky surgeries that often lead to complications, the prescription hCG diet has little to no reported side effects.



The prescription hCG diet triggers a loss of a pound of stubborn fat per day on an average. The effect is most profound in tough areas such as the underarms, midsection, and thighs. This fat can be effectively targeted without any risk of infection or problems like gastro-intestinal trauma associated with weight loss surgery. Patients who follow this medically supervised hCG diet plan with a daily caloric intake that typically varies between 850 and 1250 calories can enjoy the numerous benefits that fast and healthy weight loss offers. These include, but are not limited to healthier eating habits, making the right food choices, and keeping diabetes and heart disease at bay. The best part is patients on this low calorie diet with a 98% success rate never complain of hunger, starvation, and fatigue and in fact, they report having higher energy levels.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



