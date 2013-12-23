Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Diet Doc, the nation's leader in hCG diet plans announced their new, lower priced medically designed and supervised weight loss plans. Diet Doc employs physicians, nutritionists, nurses, and weight loss coaches, all with a single goal in mind; to help patients lose weight safely and quickly, avoiding increased long term medical costs. A new study reveals that patients who underwent weight loss surgeries did not experience any long term cost benefits from reduced medical treatment.



According to the study conducted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, people who had weight loss surgery to lose weight experienced no decrease in long term healthcare costs, a benefit that is often claimed by weight loss surgery providers. Researchers conducted a meta-study of over 30,000 insurance claims, all of which were filed by those who underwent weight loss surgery between 2002 and 2008. These results were then compared to people with similar health problems, yet who did not get weight loss surgery.



The results were that those who underwent weight loss surgery had higher upfront healthcare costs, as the surgery costs an average of $29,500 as well as had no long term reduction in healthcare costs when compared to the people who hadn’t gotten the surgery. Reuters reports that "In each of the six years after that, health care costs were either the same among people who had or hadn't had surgery or slightly higher in the weight loss surgery group, according to findings published in JAMA Surgery. Average annual claims ranged between $8,700 and $9,900 per patient."



In an effort to stave off long term healthcare costs for every patient, Diet Doc has created the most sophisticated, medically supervised fast weight loss plan available. Diet Doc serves Americans across the country via the Telemedicine system, and offers their superior hCG diet plans with the ease of a telephone call. In-house surveys reveal that the average Diet Doc patient spends a fraction of what they would have on weight loss surgery, and experiences less long term healthcare costs as a result of the effective weight loss. Diet Doc offers the only updated version of the hCG diet plan, and with their volume of satisfied patients, is able to offer weight loss for less than competitors charge for an inferior product. President of Diet Doc, Amanda Hughes states that "Traditional healthcare rewards physicians for treating many patients per hour. Ours is not the type of care that a doctor or healthcare professional can do within 15 minutes. Diet Doc offers unlimited medical and professional care for our patients around the country, without additional charges." Hughes continues "We incorporate exhaustive clinical consultations to try and anticipate how each patient's body will react to losing weight rapidly, and addressing this at the beginning of the diet is what sets us apart and why people can expect these diet plans to work as opposed to diets clients have tried and failed at."



Currently, Diet Doc leads the pack in medical weight loss, providing clinical support to all patients and working collectively to guide each patient towards a lifetime of great health. What makes their diet plans unique if the individualized treatment that each client receives, from unlimited physician consultations to individualized nutrition plans created from the patient's own factors such as health, age, and long term goals. With all-inclusive services, prescription specialty medications, and a clinically superior diet plans, clients can expect to lose up to 5 pounds per week. Once doctors are convinced that these medications can produce great results for the patient, a prescription is written and medication dispensed.



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