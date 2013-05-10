Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Earlier this year the Huffington Post reported on the uglier side of weight loss surgery highlighting the unfortunate experience of NBC’s weatherman, Al Roker, during a visit to the Whitehouse. Experiencing this often ignored side effect of weight loss surgery, being unable to control your bowels, is just one of the common side effects discussed in the article. Other side effects of weight loss surgery include urinary incontinence, nausea, vomiting, gallstones and about twenty percent of weight loss surgery patients require additional surgery to treat complications relating to malnutrition, like anemia or osteoporosis, since the intestines are absorbing fewer nutrients. While the article indicates still more negative side effects of weight loss surgery, they also note that weight loss surgery reduces the amount of food a body can consume without controlling cravings or appetite. Often, weight loss surgery patients, like Al Roker, eat something that their body cannot handle and the patient is left dealing with the consequences. Diet Doc hCG weight loss diets accomplish what weight loss surgery offers without the negative and dangerous side effects. hCG diet plans also offer patients an advantage to losing weight that weight loss surgery doesn’t. Through a combination of prescription strength hCG treatments, education for patients to learn how to lose weight and nutrient-rich meal plans, Diet Doc patients should not experience cravings or uncontrollable hunger.



Diet Doc hCG diets use the potent appetite suppressant human chorionic gonadotropin, otherwise known as hCG, to encourage initial weight reduction and to help patients rid themselves of unnecessary and excess fat. hCG is a completely natural hormone that was discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. Simeons isolated the hCG hormone, produced in the bodies of pregnant women, and found that it mobilized otherwise stubborn and difficult to expel fat supplies while leaving structural fat and muscle intact. hCG was introduced as a tool to help people lose weight in the 1950s, but earlier hCG diets recommended a dangerously low caloric intake while participating in the program. Diet Doc took the research from the 1950s and modified it with today’s science and technology as well as current understandings on calorie requirements. Diet Doc hCG diets encourage patients to consume meals and snacks high in energy content and rich in essential elements and minerals with a daily caloric intake double to that which was recommended in the 1950s.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets offer the most advanced, effective and the only safe version of hCG diets available on the market today. Combining the hCG hormone with a personalized meal plan developed around each patient’s age, health history, gender and lifestyle preference teaches patients how to lose weight while ridding the body of unnecessary fat deposits and creating a firm foundation for healthy lifestyle changes.



